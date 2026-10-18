Hard MTB League Prepares for World Championship Competition in Avimor

EAGLE, Idaho — A mountain biking concept that began as one rider's dream has grown into Hard MTB League, a competition designed to bring multiple disciplines of mountain biking together on a single course.

Founder Braydon Bringhurst said the idea started roughly four years ago and has since evolved into a large-scale event with riders, spectators, and livestream viewers from around the world.

"I guess I, you know, had this crazy idea. Roughly four years ago, and here we are now today with a whole team and a whole. Big group of people coming together to do this event that's literally just been a kind of a dream and a concept that I had and now it's coming to fruition," Bringhurst said.

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Bringhurst described Hard MTB League as a competition that combines several styles of mountain biking into one arena-style course.

"At the very base, like, concept of this event, it's really just highlighting a bunch of different styles of mountain biking, and it's bringing them all together in one, like, really intense arena-style track, Bringhurst said. "You got loose technic or loose raw riding, you got pumpy jumpy burmy riding, and then you got downhill compression big hit like downhill style riding, and then there's a technical climbing component."

According to Bringhurst, the goal was to create an event that serves riders, spectators, and viewers alike.

"One of the goals for me when I originally kind of had this dream was to make it a fun event for the riders to have a like a live stream component to it where people can view it online from all over the world," Bringhurst said. "Have a spectator event where people can come from the local community and see it in real life and see these riders just like doing their thing that they give their lives to."

Bringhurst also emphasized support for professional athletes.

"Mountain biking is historically known for having quite properly poor payouts to these pro riders, and this year, we are able and committed to putting $125,000 into these riders' pockets this year," he shared.

He called the event his most ambitious project to date.

"This is it. Like this is the crowning event," he said. "It's definitely the most complex and most lofty goal that I've ever set, and for it to be coming to fruition is very exciting."

Bringhurst said the course was designed to bring together nearly every aspect of mountain biking in one location.

"So, this whole concept and track really is new in and of itself for the sport of mountain biking. It's really an all-mountain bike park, so it encompasses all the different styles of riding," Bringhurst said.

He said organizers brought in rocks, logs, and other features to maximize the terrain.

"We've brought in rocks, we've brought in logs, we've created jumps and, you know, technical aspects to it that really kind of cover the entire spectrum of the sport," he shared.

Bringhurst believes that combination sets the course apart.

"That's what makes it unique. That doesn't exist really anywhere else out there," he said.

He added that having the course in Idaho is especially meaningful.

"It feels pretty special to have its home base here in Boise, Idaho," Bringhurst said.

Both Bringhurst and race manager Ayden Pishl credited Avimor with helping the concept grow.

Bringhurst said he approached the community early in the process.

"I went to Avimor with a favor, really. And they said, 'We know who you are, Braydon, and we love what you've done, and we would love to support you in this vision," he said.

He said Avimor supported the proof-of-concept track and multiple events leading up to the current course.

"I couldn't be more grateful for Avimor taking the risk, allowing us to build the proof-of-concept track and do, you know, three events out there... Avimor is amazing, and what they're doing and their commitment to outdoor recreation is very unique and very exciting,"he said.

He pointed to trail projects and recreation opportunities that have been added in the area.

"They're really making an effort to. Help us use these beautiful foothills to get out on and explore and have fun," Bringhurst said.

Pishl echoed those sentiments.

"Avimor has been super supportive of us in the event that we've done throughout the testing and doing different test events and figuring out like how this would even work from a practical perspective," Pishl said. "They've allowed us to use their land... they're even working on planning infrastructure around what we're doing, so they have been super supportive with their time and their resources, and they've been super awesome partners to work with."

Pishl added that Avimor adjusted construction schedules to accommodate a previous event.

"I mean, they even delayed construction for a period of time so that we could have our last event," Pishl said.

According to Pishl, the partnership is rooted in a shared vision for outdoor recreation.

"Their whole thing is, you know, building a community for people to be outside," Pishl said. "Avimor is trying to make that more readily available for people, and we're super psyched to be a part of that."

Pishl said the event is designed to be enjoyable even for people who do not ride mountain bikes.

"The event is super awesome. It's such a fun place to come and see all of these riders riding one of the gnarliest tracks in the sport," He shared.

He said the viewing opportunities set the event apart.

"There's no other mountain bike event that has as good a spectating as Hard Mountain Bike League does," he said. "You get to see all these different tracks all from one vantage point."

Pishl believes the event appeals beyond the mountain biking community.

"Even if you don't ride bikes, even if you don't care about mountain biking, this is a good sport to come check it out," Pishl said.

Organizers are also planning activities beyond the competition itself.

While the course and competition are central to the event, Bringhurst said there is a deeper purpose behind the league.

"This event is exciting, and the track is exciting, and the race is exciting," he said. "I want everybody to come out of this event feeling inspired to, you know, take on the hard things or the challenges that they're dealing with in life."

Bringhurst said the league's messaging focuses on perseverance and overcoming obstacles.

"The message behind all of our media and our docuseries is all about persevering and overcoming," he shared. "People are dealing with their own obstacles and challenges in life."

He said that mission has helped drive the project forward.

"That's been a big motivator for me to, to see this thing come to life is to inspire people to keep chipping away and keep trying to overcome the things that they're working through in their own lives," Bringhurst said.

At the same time, he said the event is meant to be fun.

"This is just gonna be a fun spectacle, and it's gonna be a great time, costume party, uh, super fun time right before Halloween," he said.

The Hard MTB League World Championship is scheduled for October 24.

Pishl said racing begins at 2 p.m. and attendees can expect a festival-like atmosphere.

"We're hoping it's gonna feel like a festival so it'll be pretty cool," he said."If you're unable to come out and you're at home, we're gonna have a live stream."

More information, tickets, and livestream details are available by clicking here.