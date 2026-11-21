EAGLE, Idaho — It may not look like much yet, but with some cold temperatures and a little snow, Gateway Parks in Eagle could soon be packed with tubers.

Crews are already working to get the hill ready for another winter season, preparing equipment that will eventually help transform the grassy slope into a large snow-covered tubing hill.

“Seeing the mountains getting ready to get open and all the new snow coming into Idaho gets everyone super excited,” Gateway Parks owner Ryan Neptune said.

Once the equipment is ready, the biggest factor will be the weather. Gateway Parks needs temperatures around 28 degrees or colder for its snowmaking operation. If Mother Nature cooperates, Neptune hopes the park could open around the beginning of December.'

WATCH- See how Gateway Park is getting prepped for the season

Gateway Parks prepares Eagle tubing hill for winter season

Neptune said Gateway Parks has become an important winter attraction for families across the Treasure Valley.

“It’s been a great asset to the community,” Neptune said. “It brings in a huge amount of goodness for everyone in the valley. We absolutely love it and adore it.”

Neptune is currently in Indianapolis helping a water park install some of the same type of snowmaking technology used at Gateway Parks.

The snow guns used in Eagle can pump hundreds of thousands of gallons of water over the course of several hours, allowing crews to build up enough snow to cover the tubing hill even when natural snowfall is limited.

That technology can be especially important during warmer or drier winters. After difficult conditions last season, Neptune is hoping this winter brings a change.

“That was a brutal year last year, and we’re just looking so forward to change and better for this winter,” Neptune said. “Just keeping the positive movement forward and positive vibes towards a good winter.”

This season could also be an important one for the future of Gateway Parks in Eagle. The park’s current agreement with the state is set to expire after this winter.

Gateway Parks says it is working toward a new 10-year agreement that would allow the tubing hill to remain in Eagle.

We will continue to follow developments surrounding that agreement as Gateway Parks prepares for another winter season.

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