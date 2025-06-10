FIRST LOOK: Future location of the Highway 55 Avimor Bypass

AVIMOR, Idaho — Stakes marking the route of a new Highway 55 bypass around Avimor were planted just days ago, giving the first look at where the highway will be rerouted.

The bypass will take drivers north to Horseshoe Bend Hill, going around the entrance to the Avimor community.

Talks for the bypass started in 2006 when the community entered an agreement with the Idaho Transportation Department.

Avimor General Manager Brad Pfannmuller said it’s an interesting agreement that helps both parties.

"ITD has $5000 per lot that we sell, and that money ITD can use anywhere on the Highway 55 corridor from Highway 44 up to McCall. ITD can use that money any way they see fit," Pfannmuller said.

A spokesperson for ITD echoed that sentiment, "This developer-driven improvement and partnership focuses on increasing both safety and mobility for users along the SH-55 corridor. It aligns with several other interim and long-term improvements planned and being constructed within the corridor from the junction of SH-55 and SH-44 in Eagle to McCall."

Pfannmuller says once the bypass is done, complete with roundabouts, it will make this stretch safer for motorists.

"If you wanted to get back into Boise or Eagle, you would go around the roundabout and take this right and go right back into town," Pfannmuller said. "It changes from what Dry Creek is doing down below, where they're putting in more traffic lights in, we won't have traffic lights. The next traffic light won't be until you get to Banks."

If everything goes as planned, this new bypass around Avimor should be built in about 7 years.