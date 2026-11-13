Eagle woman celebrates 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends

EAGLE, Idaho — There's a first time for everything, including turning 100.

Family and friends gathered Thursday night to celebrate Patricia Bivans, better known as "Patticakes," as she reached the milestone birthday at Revel Eagle, where she is a resident.

WATCH | 'Patticakes' celebrates 100 years of life

Patticakes Turns 100! Revel Eagle Celebrates Milestone Birthday

The celebration included a buffet of Patticakes' favorite foods, providing an opportunity to spend the special day surrounded by some of the people closest to her.

When asked about the secret to living to 100, Patticakes said, "Longevity is in the genes."

She even joked about how long people might live in the future.

"And I wouldn't be surprised in a few more years if they'd have people living to 150."

Patticakes has also made a name for herself with her nickname she chose on her own.

"Well, I just decided that there aren't very many of those around. It's unique. So that's what I decided to be."

When it comes to reflecting on her life, Patticakes said, "I will say I really have had a privileged life, so... I should be thankful for everything I have."

Reaching 100 also means looking back on the people and memories that have shaped her life, acknowledging that many friends are no longer here.

"Most of your friends are gone. I'm almost the last man standing. So that's the way it is," said Patticakes.

But on her birthday, she was grateful to have family and friends to celebrate with.

"Oh, honey, my family and all my favorite people..."

When asked if she had advice for people of any age, Patticakes pointed to the words of William Shakespeare.

"The best thing you can do is follow old Willie Shakespeare's advice... and be true to yourself."

And after 100 years of life, she hopes others will carry one simple message with them.

"I wish everybody would be a little kinder to their fellow men."

Happy 100th birthday to 'Patticakes' from Idaho News 6!