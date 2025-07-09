Eagle Rodeo looks to build a strong foundation at new location

EAGLE, Idaho — After relocating three times over the years, the Eagle Rodeo has found what organizers hope will be its permanent home in the Eagle Foothills, with plans already underway for next year's milestone 25th anniversary celebration.

The rodeo, which has moved from State Street to Avimor and along Highway 16, now has a five-year agreement to remain at its current site on Chaparral Road.

"I mean the views are phenomenal; we got tons of compliments on this year's rodeo," said Michael Gallegos, who has been Director of the Eagle Rodeo for three years.

The current location offers what many consider the most scenic backdrop in the rodeo's history, with panoramic views of the Treasure Valley that have drawn praise from attendees.

Tracy Baggerly, President of the Eagle Rodeo, has been with the event since its beginnings nearly 25 years ago.

"I remember the very first rodeo we didn't have a bleacher, people stood," Baggerly said.

What has remained consistent throughout the years is the intimate fan experience that sets the Eagle Rodeo apart from others in our region.

"I want them in the dirt, and I want them up close. When these horses and bulls come around the arena, we want it very personal to them, and there's not a lot of rodeos that do that," Baggerly said.

The rodeo's ability to adapt to new locations has been remarkable, according to organizers.

"The fact that we can pick up a rodeo move it somewhere and basically rinse and repeat, it's unbelievable, how our guys can work like that," Gallegos said.

With the security of a five-year agreement, organizers can now focus on improving infrastructure at the site, including more seating, permanent lighting, restrooms, better WiFi, and improved traffic flow for the parking areas.

Over 5,000 people attended this year's event, allowing the 2025 rodeo to break even during what was described as a costly transitional year. The event still generated enough proceeds to support local non-profits.

"Each year we select two or three beneficiaries," Gallegos said. "We present them with a check out in the arena on Friday and Saturday night, and every night we pass the boot to raise thousands for local charities."

Planning is already underway for the 25th annual Eagle Rodeo in 2026, with organizers saying it will be the best one yet.