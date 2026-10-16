EAGLE, Idaho — As communities across the Treasure Valley recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month, local law enforcement and victim advocates are working to raise awareness, connect survivors with resources, and encourage difficult but important conversations.

The Eagle Police Department is using a purple patrol Tahoe as a visible reminder of the issue. The vehicle features purple decals and a ribbon promoting domestic violence awareness.

"Purple is the color for domestic violence awareness, and of course we have the purple ribbon on the back that says end domestic violence, and the purpose of it is to get people talking," Eagle Police Chief Travis Ruby said.

Ruby said domestic violence can be a difficult topic to discuss, which is why awareness efforts are so important.

"Talking about domestic violence can be an uncomfortable conversation, and sometimes we need a conversation starter," Ruby said.

WATCH | Eagle police, Faces of Hope see more older adults seek help for domestic violence

Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Eagle

He hopes the vehicle will encourage people to learn more about available resources and support services.

"If someone sees it and it generates a conversation about safety in the home and happiness in the home and domestic violence awareness, if it drives them to a community organization who helps support, educate, and provide services for those experiencing domestic violence, then this Tahoe is well worth it," Ruby said.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, Eagle Police responded to 90 calls between January and September 2026 involving domestic battery, domestic disputes or domestic violence threats. Officials noted those figures represent call types and are not necessarily indicative of arrests.

Ruby said one of the department's primary partnerships is with the Ada County Victim Services Center.

"Our primary partnership that our detectives work with the most is our Ada County Victim Services Center," Ruby said.

The center provides services for victims of domestic violence, child victims, and other crime victims. Ruby also highlighted the Domestic Violence Corps program, known as DV Corps, which brings together prosecutors, victim witness coordinators, law enforcement, victims and witnesses early in the criminal justice process.

"And so it's a more holistic approach to prosecution and accountability because we do recognize that domestic violence has a massive and significant impact on families," Ruby said.

Ruby also pointed to Faces of Hope as another important community resource.

"Faces of Hope is another community organization," Ruby said. "My understanding is they're a nonprofit, and they provide similar services and counseling and community resources and helping guide people to where they need to be so they can get those resources to get out of violent homes, to get out of those types of situations."

Faces of Hope Executive Director Paige Dinger said the organization provides immediate wraparound services for people experiencing interpersonal violence.

"Faces of Hope provides immediate wraparound services for people who are experiencing interpersonal violence, so that looks like domestic violence, sexual assault, elder abuse, child abuse, human trafficking, and stalking," Dinger said.

Dinger said many people come to Faces of Hope after leaving an abuser or following an immediate abuse crisis.

"We provide wraparound care with attorneys, case managers, counselors, advocates," Dinger said. "We know it's proven that when you get wraparound support, you're much more likely to leave an abuser because nationally it takes 7 times to leave an abuser."

She added that support services can help reduce the barriers victims often face when trying to leave dangerous situations.

"The other trend that I've noticed is it seems that we have an older population experiencing domestic violence," Ruby said.

He said recent reports have involved older individuals and couples more frequently than he has typically seen in the past.

"Over the past several months, I have seen an increase in reports involving, you know, people, people who are older and have been married longer or they're on a second marriage," Ruby said.

Dinger said Faces of Hope has observed a similar trend.

"We have noticed an increase in our domestic violence numbers, but an increase in all of the types of interpersonal violence that we support here," Dinger said.

She said that nationally, most people experiencing domestic violence are between the ages of 18 and 34, but Faces of Hope is seeing more older adults seek services.

"We're supporting people that are 50, 60, 70 years old in bigger numbers than what we've had in the past," Dinger said.

Dinger said the organization is still trying to understand why.

"Domestic violence knows no boundaries, right? Like anybody can experience domestic violence," Dinger said. "It doesn't matter your demographic, your color, your religion; none of those matter when it comes to domestic violence."

She added, "We know that one in three women and one in four men will experience domestic violence at some point in their life."

Faces of Hope serves approximately 200 unique individuals each month, according to Dinger.

"Typically we're seeing about four to six brand new individuals every single day walk through our doors looking for support services," she said.

Both Ruby and Dinger emphasized the importance of listening when someone shares that they may be experiencing abuse.

Ruby said friends, family members, and neighbors should avoid immediately trying to solve the problem.

"It's hard because we want to be supportive and from the outside looking in, sometimes the answer seems simple, but for the person involved, it's much more complicated and complex than that," Ruby said. "So listening and hearing them."

"You don't have to have all the answers. You don't have to solve the problem, but it's such a huge step for that person to come and talk to you because you're that trusted individual to just say, I believe you and I want to support you," Dinger said.

She said one of the biggest takeaways during Domestic Violence Awareness Month is the importance of believing survivors.

"I think one of the most important things that we like to share year-round is that we all do know someone, but also we don't talk about it very much," Dinger said.

For those experiencing abuse, Dinger wants people to know they are not alone.

"They will be believed," Dinger said. "It's just the beginning of a new journey, and everyone deserves that. Everyone deserves to be loved. Everyone deserves to be happy."

Dinger also emphasized that all Faces of Hope services are provided at no cost and that people do not need to be in immediate crisis to seek help.

"I think just to know that everything is at no cost, your anonymity is safe here, we're going to believe you," Dinger said. "I think those are just really important things to make sure people understand about faces."

For more information on Face of Hope, you can click here.