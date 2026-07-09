Eagle Police charge 20-year-old man for enticement, lewd conduct with a minor

EAGLE, Idaho — Eagle Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for felony child enticement and lewd conduct with a minor, after receiving a report of late-night activity at a park.

Officials say that at around 2 a.m. on Wed. July 8, police received a report of individuals walking in the park after dark. A deputy arrived at the scene and reported seeing a person run behind the bathrooms.

The deputy identified himself and requested that person to come forward.

Then, an adult male, identified as Mason Ahrens, approached the deputy from another area of the park.

Eagle Police said the deputy then headed to the area behind the bathrooms, where he found a juvenile female.

Through an investigation, police say they determined that Ahrens had engaged in inappropriate behavior with the juvenile, and he was arrested.

Ahrens was booked in Ada County Jail and faces one felony count of Enticing Children Over the Internet and two felony counts of Lewd Conduct with a Minor.

Officials say no additional information is being released at this time.