Eagle Island State Park seeks new proposals for winter sports venue as the current agreement nears its end

EAGLE, Idaho — The future of winter recreation at Eagle Island State Park is up for grabs — and the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation wants to hear new ideas.

The department released a request for proposals on September 29 for the winter sports venue at Eagle Island State Park, a popular snow tubing hill that families across the Treasure Valley have visited for years. Board documents show state park officials approved a two-year agreement with Gateway Parks, meaning the current agreement is set to expire after this winter season. State officials say Gateway Parks can still apply through the RFP process, while other operators may also submit proposals.

WATCH | Eagle Island State Park seeks new proposals for winter sports venue

Eagle Island State Park seeks new winter sports operator

Proposals are due by 10 a.m. on October 16. The evaluation committee will review proposals on October 29, with potential submission to the IDPR Board for approval on November 3. The state's goal is to have an operator ready for the 2027-28 winter season.

The RFP document describes the opportunity as a non-motorized winter sports venue and states that prospective operators can propose services that go beyond the minimum requirements — including additional recreational activities, temporary facilities, or expanded winter sports programming. Future operators must have experience in winter outdoor recreation, including snowmaking, grooming, and managing a winter venue.

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To be considered, applicants must demonstrate at least five years in business providing products or services to the public, at least two years of experience at the general manager or owner level, and at least five years of winter outdoor recreation experience.

Eagle Island State Park is a 545-acre park located 8 miles west of Boise with a 50-site campground near completion on the east side of the park, and a new pond is under development. The park generated $592,574 in total revenue in fiscal year 2026, with concession leases accounting for $212,209 of that total.

For Boise neighbor Les Brockman, who has visited Eagle Island State Park for about 20 years, the hill represents something the Treasure Valley needs.

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"There needs to be a place in the wintertime where the families can come to enjoy themselves and not have to go very far," Brockman said.

Brockman said he hopes whatever comes next preserves what makes the hill special — and encouraged Gateway Parks to reapply.

"They mess up things when they change things. And this park has a lot of potential. But I think that the snow hill would be a good thing to keep," Brockman said.

Brockman said he has been going to the hill since it opened and used to travel to Bogus Basin before Eagle Island offered a closer option. He said the hill is especially meaningful for families with children.

"I just hope they keep the hill because it's an awesome thing to do," Brockman said.

"This is a very family-oriented park, and I think that we need to have things where families can get together and do things together," Brockman said.

"It's always seems to be really busy in the wintertime, which is cool. I think it's good that people have someplace to go close, rather than having to drive up the mountains to go sledding and stuff," Meridian neighbor Charlie Lanham said.

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Lanham said he hopes Gateway Parks finds a way to continue.

"Hopefully they can, you know, find a way to make it work and they can come back and keep going," Lanham said.