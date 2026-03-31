EAGLE, Idaho — Irrigation water in Eagle will start the season at 100% capacity, clearing up confusion over earlier claims that it could be reduced. But neighbors tell me they still have questions about how leaders on the Farmers' Union Ditch Board are making decisions — and what comes next with a controversial wastewater plan.

WATCH | Neighbors are still demanding transparency over a recycled wastewater plan—

Eagle irrigation will start at full capacity as neighbors fight a controversial wastewater contract

As Idaho News 6 has previously reported, neighbors reached out saying they were concerned about a statement made about water availability by former ditch board member Bert Browen, who said the canal would start at 80%.

Eagle neighbor Kristen Watters disputed that claim.

"So, where the 80% fact came from, we have no idea. That is not true," Watters said.

In an official statement published Monday, the ditch company clarified that while this year’s low snowpack will impact water availability, the canal will still operate at full capacity "with no interruption or shortage of water" until factors are determined by the River Master and Ditch Rider.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 Official statement published by Farmers Union Ditch Company.

While the water capacity issue has been clarified, neighbors are still fighting a recycled wastewater agreement signed last October between the Eagle Sewer District and the Farmers' Union Ditch Board. The agreement would produce "Class A" treated wastewater designed for irrigation use.

Watters said she worries about the long-term impact on local food sources.

"The eggs I'm holding come from a dear friend's property… organically fed on clean, pristine water," Watters said.

"In a couple of years, if this Eagle Sewer District contract goes through, these eggs will be contaminated with PFAS and pharmaceuticals… other chemicals they're not going to be able to clean out of the water," Watters added.

Eagle neighbor Katy Sullivan is a shareholder of the nearby Capitol View Ditch, a lateral ditch that pays Farmers' Union to convey its water before pumping it up into its own ditch. She reached out to me, saying the wastewater partnership was signed without their knowledge.

Sullivan said the Capitol View board was not made aware of the Eagle Sewer agreement until 15 months after it was signed. She also raised concerns about a potential conflict of interest, noting that the same attorney represents both Farmers' Union and Capitol View.

"We grow food from that water, so this is a hill I'm willing to die on because they're wanting to put toxic soup on my land," Sullivan said.

Idaho News 6 reached out to Farmers' Union Ditch Company leaders, who confirmed Capitol View shareholders were not contacted because Farmers' Union simply delivers water to Capitol View. Capitol View has no obligation to reach out to its shareholders because Capitol View as a whole is not a shareholder of Farmers' Union.

Sullivan pushed back on arguments that accepting the wastewater would benefit the community. She claimed it would only extend the irrigation season by two or three days, and that the financial benefits for Eagle Sewer patrons would only lower their bills by $5 by 2031.

She also addressed the pharmaceutical concern directly, noting that even if people don't flush pills, medications like birth control, heart pills, and chemotherapy pass through the body and into the wastewater — and the treatment process does not remove them.

Sullivan said the issue is not personal with Farmers Union President Corey Blaine — noting they live in the same neighborhood and their kids have hung out together — but it becomes personal when decisions affect her land and family's health, especially since her husband has an autoimmune disease.

Sullivan also expressed frustration with the board's dynamics.

"Work together as a team and stop all of this like crazy board politics," Sullivan said.

Shareholders say they want a transparent, collaborative process for any plan to terminate the contract with Eagle Sewer. Watters said the current board is failing to provide that transparency.

"This new board seems to want to do things behind doors. Every minute, every meeting you go to, there are meeting minutes. Those are not posted on the website, so shareholders have no idea what actually is being done," Watters said.

Public records provided by the Eagle Sewer District reveal the Farmers' Union Ditch Company formally requested itemized costs for a potential contract buyout in a March 10 letter. The letter, along with the sewer district's response, outlines ongoing concerns over infrastructure and the viability of year-round wastewater discharge.

Read letter from FUD & Eagle Sewer's response—

When asked if the solution was to dump the wastewater into the Boise River instead, Watters was clear.

"Absolutely not. Why? Why would you want to dump again? Fishing, rafting, swimming, all of the wildlife that Idaho has... that is not OK dumping that water anywhere. Eagle Sewer District needs to figure out a different way to dispose of this unclean water," Watters said.

The next Farmers’ Union Ditch meeting is April 2 at 5:30 p.m. at Eagle City Hall. Neighbors can also share public comment about the wastewater agreement at Eagle’s next city council meeting on April 14.