Eagle hosts Washington's Sumner in Friday night football 'Showdown of the Week'

EAGLE, Idaho — The Friday night lights are coming to Eagle for this week's Showdown of the Week.

The Eagle Mustangs will defend their home field against the Sumner Spartans from Washington on Friday, Sept. 4. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Eagle High School.

The matchup is part of the weekly Showdown of the Week series from West Ada School District, Idaho News 6 and At The Peak Productions, bringing high school football to viewers across the Treasure Valley. This week's Showdown of the Week is sponsored by Paddles Up Poke.

Watch the game LIVE below starting at 7 p.m. on Friday —

Can't make it to the game? Fans can watch the full game live on IdahoNews6.com, on the Idaho News 6 app, on the Idaho News 6 Facebook page or on channel 6.2.

The game will also reair on 6.2 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

How to watch 6.2

Viewers can watch 6.2 over the air with an antenna or on Fubo.

If you use an antenna and aren't seeing 6.2, you may need to re-scan your television.

For step-by-step instructions on how to re-scan your TV, visit The Free TV Project.

More information on our 6.2 channel can be found here.

Eagle High School cheer team prepares to bring the spirit for Friday night showdown

Eagle High School Cheer Team brings the spirit

Cheer captains Maggie Holbrook and McKenley Gupton say the team’s close bond is a big part of what makes the experience special.

“I really feel like every single one of these girls is like my family,” Holbrook said.

Being a captain also means supporting teammates on and off the mat, Gupton said.

The team’s preparation can come with long hours. Last season included early-morning practices, after-school games and weekend competitions.

Holbrook said the demanding schedule made seeing the team’s hard work even more rewarding.

Now, the Eagles are ready to bring that energy to Friday Night Lights.

“I’m excited for this week’s game and I think it’ll be a good game,” Gupton said.