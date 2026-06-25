Eagle Fire crews knock down fast-moving brush fire

EAGLE, Idaho — Fire crews contained a fast-moving brush fire that threatened structures in the area of Highway 44 and Highway 55 in Eagle.

Kobie Woolf with the Eagle Fire Department told Idaho News 6 that at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday, EFD crews were dispatched to reports of a wildland fire.

First arriving crews found a fast-moving brush fire with nearby structures threatened.

"Crews made an aggressive offense attack on the fire and stopped forward progress at approximately 1/2 acre," Woolf said.

Crews remained on scene to mop up the fire and extinguish any hot spots.

The fire is currently under investigation by Eagle Fire Investigators.