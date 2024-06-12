Eagle 18-year-old holds world premiere for first full-length feature film

EAGLE, IDAHO — Tuesday night,18-year-old filmmaker Lauren Havel from Eagle held a red-carpet world premiere for her first full-length feature film.



Lauren Havel has been working on her first full-length feature film for two years, finishing at just 18 years old.

The film, titled "The Ground Beneath Our Feet," is an exploration of what happens when you take God out of a nation and the morals lost.

There were over 650 attendees for the event at the Morrison Center.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

After two years of production, "The Ground Beneath Our Feet" made its world premiere. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and I met up with Lauren Havel and her mother Jennifer at the grand opening of their first full-length feature film.

"It felt so surreal to see it finally all together and have an audience to watch it," smiled Lauren.

An audience of over 650 gathered in the Morrison Center at BSU to watch "The Ground Beneath Our Feet", a film by Eagle 18-year-old filmmaker Lauren Havel, who describes the film as an exploration of what happens when you take God out of a nation and the morals lost.

Her mother Jennifer Havel said, "We did hand out I think 10,000 postcards and probably 500 posters throughout the Treasure Valley."

After the red carpet and a few words from Lauren, the lights were finally lowered.

Jennifer continued, "I'm just so exceptionally pleased to be here. I don't know. I thought a hundred times over, we are never going to finish this. There were so many obstacles along the way."

But, these obstacles didn't stop Lauren from creating what she says was a perfect film.

Lauren paused and said, "Yeah there is nothing I would change. I believe it was fully ordained by God, and when it is in the lord's hands, you can just look at it, and be like wow it is a miracle and I believe it was absolutely perfect."

Lauren hopes to use this as a message for any young aspiring filmmakers to go out and do it, saying that it is all trial and error and to never be afraid to make mistakes. But, what's next for Lauren?

"I'm not really sure what I want to do in the future but I do know God led me into filmmaking for a reason and I believe he will continue using it, I don't know in what way but I would love to do more feature films in the future," finished Havel.

Talking with Lauren and her mom, this film has taken a long time to create, so they said they need a little time to rest before they get into their next one.