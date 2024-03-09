You're never too young to make a movie

"The Ground Beneath Our Feet" is the third feature film by 18-year-old director, Lauren Havel.

This is a small clip from "The Ground Beneath Our Feet", the third feature film created by 18-year-old Lauren Havel.

"The "Ground Beneath Our Feet" is going back and forth between the 1950s and today, kind of showing what happens when you take God out of a nation. The respect for authority you lose and all those kinds of things," explained Havel.

Havel with the help of her family has been working on this production for a little over a year now. Even through setbacks; the loss of her grandparents, and her mother's own diagnosis of cancer. But, that didn't stop the motivated teen filmmaker and her supportive family.

"No matter how stressful it got, we knew we had to make it to the finish line," said Jennifer Havel, the mother of the young director.

Havel says the ground beneath our feet is planned to be released early this summer.