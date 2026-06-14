Deputies arrest driver in Eagle after multiple police chases

EAGLE, Idaho — One man was taken into custody and faces several felony and misdemeanor charges after police say the driver engaged in multiple pursuits with law enforcement on Saturday.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, at 12:51 p.m., an Eagle Police deputy was searching for a suspect involved in reports of a fight near the area of Highway 44 and Highway 55.

Then, an unrelated silver Nissan Maxima drove past the deputy in the center divider near Highway 44 and Edgewood Lane.

Police say the driver of the Maxima was traveling at excessive rates of speed, driving on the wrong side of the and passing other vehicles unsafely.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle did not yield, prompting a pursuit. ACSO said the deputy quickly ended the pursuit when the Maxima went into the oncoming lanes of travel on Highway 44 west of Eagle.

Shortly after, an ACSO deputy located the vehicle near Highway 44 and Ballantyne Lane. ACSO said the Maxima was still speeding excessively and weaving into oncoming traffic, despite no longer being followed by law enforcement.

A second police pursuit was initiated.

The Maxima went northbound on Highway 16, eastbound on Beacon Light Road, northbound on Linder Road, and then westbound on Homer Road, which is a dead-end street.

After reaching the dead-end, ACSO said the driver turned around and drove straight at pursuing deputies, before continuing to the east end of Homer Road, which is also a dead-end.

Police were then able to pin the Maxima and place the driver under arrest.

The driver was identified as 31-year-old Wayne Ricks. He was medically cleared at a local hospital before being booked into Ada County Jail.

Ricks is being charged with (F) Fleeing & Eluding, (F) Aggravated Assault, (M) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, (M) Possession of Marijuana and (M) Possession of Controlled Substance.