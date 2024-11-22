Check out the new Eagle Rodeo grounds

EAGLE, Idaho — The Eagle Rodeo is on the move again. The popular rodeo will move from their 2024 site on Highway 16 to their new site on Chaparral Road in North Ada County. And you'll like what you see next summer.



(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

The Eagle Rodeo has been circled on a lot of people's calendars since its first rodeo back in 2001. Organizers call it the best small town, throw down around because it truly has the feel of a good old-fashioned neighborhood get-together.

Rodeo Director Matt Woodington puts it this way, "Eagle is still a small community, it's grown a lot over the years. Growing up here it was kind of not much there, but it's grown a lot and we want to maintain that small-town feel but also we want to put on a good show."

All you have to do to find the new site is drive past Firebird Speedway on Highway 16 and then drive east on Chaparral Road.

I asked Woodington why the rodeo keeps moving, "It's all about land development. When we were in Downtown Eagle, we had that for 15+ years and that got developed into retail and condos and then we moved to Avimor. We were planning on being there 10 years but then some laws changed."

I asked Woodington about the layout of the new site. "It will be a similar layout to what we had last year — bucking shoots will be on the north and tying events will be on the south with bleachers on the east, west, and south. And the big screen on the north side."

You'll be happy to know that there will be plenty of parking and designated Ride Share locations at the new site. And like all good cowboys, they're used to being on the move and doing plenty of work. As a matter of fact, they'll be out here Saturday morning leveling out the dirt.