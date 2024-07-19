Car crashes into Eagle Home, teen passenger injured

EAGLE, Idaho — Police in Eagle responded to a house on the 100 block of E Aikens St at around 9 pm on July 18 after receiving reports of a car crashing into a house.

When they arrived, officers found an unoccupied white Ford Mustang that had crashed through a wall of the residence. Luckily, nobody was home at the time of the accident.

A teenage boy found on the scene was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash, he sustained minor injuries during the accident. Witnesses told officers the driver fled after the crash. A loaded firearm was found next to the driver's seat of the Mustang.

The driver, 27-year-old Matthew Jeffs of Emmett, was later found and arrested less than a mile from the site of the crash.

Jeffs has since been booked into the Ada County Jail for felony injury to child, misdemeanor driving under the influence, misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident, and misdemeanor carrying concealed weapons under the influence of alcohol. His bond has been set at $50,000.

Next for Jeffs is a preliminary hearing scheduled for 8:30 am on August 1.