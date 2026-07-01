EAGLE, Idaho — In January, the City of Eagle received an official application from Costco to build a warehouse and fuel facility on a 27-acre lot off Highway 55 and Hill Road. The filing includes traffic plans, economic impact estimates, and design documents.

According to the traffic impact study submitted with the application, the new store is projected to generate around 6,985 weekday vehicle trips — roughly 981 of those during the busiest Saturday midday hour. Costco says many of these would be rerouted trips from existing members who currently travel to Boise or Meridian.

To manage the traffic increase, Costco is proposing significant roadway improvements, including widening Hill Road from Highway 55 to Horseshoe Bend Road to five lanes, installing two new multi-lane roundabouts, adding turn lanes at the Highway 55 and Hill Road intersection, and adjusting signal timing along Highway 55.

Costco's economic analysis states the store would create about 300 jobs with wages ranging from $20 to $33.40 per hour, depending on the role, with benefits including medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, paid holidays, and a free Executive Membership. The company says bringing a location to Eagle would increase property and sales tax revenue for the city and reduce retail spending that currently flows to Meridian, Boise, or Nampa.

Watch to hear what Avimor neighbors think about the proposed Costco.

Avimor neighbors weigh in on proposed Eagle Costco near Highway 55

Eagle neighborhood reporter Greenlee Clark timed the drive Tuesday evening with results showing it was less than 10 minutes away; eight minutes and thirty-six seconds to be exact.

Mihir Merajkar has lived in Avimor since 2018 and said his reaction when he first heard about the proposal was immediate.

"I was thrilled, you know, it's great to have something close by," Merajkar said.

He said the convenience factor is significant for foothills residents who currently have to navigate heavy traffic to reach existing Costco locations.

"Fighting traffic, for one, both Meridian and Boise, over here it would be really convenient," Merajkar said.

On concerns about increased traffic near Avimor, Merajkar said he does not think the impact would be significant.

"Coming up the grapevine here, that's chaotic. I mean, it's two lanes going up, going down. I don't think it'll add that much traffic to what we see," Merajkar said.

He said his one hope for the project, if approved, is that access to the site is well thought out.

"I hope they have easy access. Because there's not much access from where they're planning on putting it," Merajkar said.

Zoey Bean has lived in Avimor for seven years and said the idea of a Costco less than 10 minutes away is genuinely exciting for foothills residents.

"It will be nice to have something closer by, like for residents out here who don't want to have to go all the way into like the deep traffic," Bean said.

She said she is not worried about traffic impacts near Avimor specifically, though she acknowledged some adjustments may be needed on the broader road network.

"I'm not really worried because we're kind of out here, and that the traffic may like affect Highway 55 further down, but not that close to us," Bean said.

"People may have to reroute for some of it, maybe onto Highway 44, so it may get a little busier down there, but unless you're driving 55 every day, I don't think it should affect anybody like that," Bean said.

She said the appeal of Costco itself is part of what makes the proposal attractive.

"It's like a nice addition to have close by. I like that you can buy in bulk and it's easy," Bean said.

Merajkar said the bottom line for him is simple.

"You won't have to drive into Boise, won't have to drive to Meridian. It's quick shopping," Merajkar said.

"It's great, great living here. It'll be great to have Costco down there," Merajkar said.

"If they approve it," he added.

The City of Eagle is currently reviewing the application and will schedule a public hearing, where neighbors can provide official comments before city leaders vote. Idaho News 6 will update you on the meeting times when information is provided.