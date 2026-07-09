91-year-old woman dies from injuries two days after crash on State Street in Eagle

EAGLE, Idaho — A 91-year-old woman died after she was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Eagle earlier this week.

The crash happened just before noon on Monday at the intersection of East State Street and South Edgewood Lane, according to Eagle Police.

Investigators said the woman was driving a 2004 Ford Thunderbird and was turning left onto South Edgewood Lane when her vehicle collided with an eastbound 2024 GMC Sierra.

The woman and the 48-year-old man driving the pickup were the only people in their vehicles. Both were taken to a local hospital.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that the 91-year-old woman died from her injuries.

Her identity has not been released. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information is asked to contact the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

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