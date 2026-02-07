21-year-old involved in pedestrian hit-and-run appears in court, bail set at $5k

EAGLE, Idaho — A 21-year-old woman who was arrested on Thursday night for allegedly striking an elderly man with her vehicle in an Eagle crosswalk and leaving the scene of the accident was arraigned in Ada County Court on Friday.

Samantha Walker is charged with felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Injury or Death. Walker has no previous criminal history.

During the arraignment, attorneys established a timeline of the events surrounding the accident. Lawyers say a witness's dashcam video shows the SUV hitting the elderly man.

According to those accounts, Walker was driving a Black SUV at approximately 5 p.m. on Feb. 5 when she made a right turn and hit an elderly man as he was using a crosswalk near S. Edgewood Lane and Hill Road. The elderly man suffered injuries to his pelvis and femur in the accident.

WATCH: Eagle Neighborhood Reporter Greenlee Clark provides an update on the vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that happened on Thursday

Eagle pedestrian crash lands 21-year-old in court

Attorneys say the previous night, Walker celebrated her 21st birthday until 3 a.m. and slept in until 12 p.m. on the day of the crash. The black SUV she was driving at the time of the accident had writing on it that said, "It's my 21st birthday, buy me a drink."

After the incident, Walker had dinner with her parents, who said she acted normally. When the family returned home, roughly two hours later, police took the 21-year-old into custody.

Walker is cooperating with investigators, and a breathalyzer test revealed her blood alcohol level to be 0.00. Authorities are waiting on lab results to confirm the breathalyzer results.

During the arraignment, Walker's bail was set at $5,000.

The judge presiding over the case stipulated that Walker may continue driving, but only for work-related purposes. She will also be subject to an unsupervised pretrial release order.

A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 17 at 8:30 a.m.