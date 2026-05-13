16-year-old motorcycle rider dies following crash on Floating Feather Road

EAGLE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner's Office recently announced that a 16-year-old motorcycle rider who was injured in a crash on Floating Feather Road and N. Downing Road on May 5 has died.

Nicholas Sandry of Eagle was pronounced dead on May 7 after lifesaving efforts at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise proved unsuccessful.

Sandry was the sole occupant of the motorcycle at the time of the crash.

Police say the crash occurred as Sandry drove a 2010 BMW S1000 motorcycle west on W. Floating Feather Road. As the motorcycle rider was traveling west, a 2005 Toyota Sienna, traveling east, made a right turn onto N. Downing Road, colliding with Sandry's motorcycle.

According to law enforcement, the 54-year-old driver of the Toyota Sienna was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision closed Floating Feather for approximately 3 hours.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.