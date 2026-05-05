Injury crash involving motorcycle shuts down lanes at Floating Feather, Eagle Road

EAGLE, Idaho — A crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle is blocking traffic near Floating Feather Road and Eagle Road on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 12:55 p.m. and involves injuries, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while first responders work at the scene.

Westbound Floating Feather Road is closed at Eagle Road; eastbound lanes are also closed from Eagle Road to Ballantyne Lane.

If you need to access Eagle Middle School, officials say to use Ballantyne to Floating Feather.

Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.