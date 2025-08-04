Eagle students trade screens for trees at Everwild Forest School

EAGLE, Idaho — As back-to-school season arrives, students are trading traditional classrooms for the great outdoors at Everwild Forest School, with the Boise River serving as a backdrop for their learning experience.

Instead of desks and whiteboards, these young learners gather on fallen trees, surrounded by nature's classroom, where singing and exploration replace screen time.

"We started this idea of wanting to get kids more connected to nature, get them growing in nature since so many kids nowadays are inside and on screens," said Erica Hermsen, founder and director of the National Outdoor Learning Alliance.

WATCH: How 'EverWild' students are learning in nature

Parents in the community are noticing positive changes in their children. With no screens in sight, students focus entirely on the natural environment, which enhances both personal growth and academic performance.

"Being outside has just shown to increase comprehension it's memory retention, attention itself, and just really helping kids and all aspects of a development," Hermsen said.

Now entering its sixth year, Everwild takes advantage of multiple national programs, including Forest Fridays, summer camps, and after-school sessions. This unique educational approach creates opportunities for students to interact with and learn from the changing seasons in the Treasure Valley.

"But this is one of our ways that we can engage with students who are not able to join the everwild school program," Hermsen said.

The forest school partners with other schools throughout the Treasure Valley, bringing students into nature and encouraging them to explore while covering subjects like art, math, history, and language arts.

"We want to help the kids learn how to be prepared so they come ready to rock no matter what..." Hermsen said.

Everwild currently works with the Boise School District and hopes to expand options with West Ada in the future.