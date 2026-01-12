Zoo Boise welcomes rare Wolverine as latest addition

BOISE, Idaho — Ferocious, elusive, and tenacious— in many ways, the wolverine is synonymous with the western persona.

Now, Zoo Boise visitors will be able to interact with this new personality in the form of 11-year-old Laura, who is named after the daughter of the iconic Marvel superhero.

Laura came to Zoo Boise from Zoo Montana and has moved into her newly renovated wolverine habitat located next to the carousel. Inside, Laura will be able to play on climbing structures and cool off in "cold-weather features."

“Wolverines are iconic Idaho predators that few people have the chance to see up close,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Sara Arkle. “We’re thrilled to welcome Laura and introduce our community to a species that is powerful, elusive, and incredibly important to Idaho’s wild places.”

Wolverines are one of the rarest mammals housed in Zoos across the nation.

“Laura’s arrival is a milestone for Zoo Boise and a testament to our care and conservation focus,” said Zoo Director Gene Peacock. “She represents an opportunity for our community to learn about a unique and engaging species while giving back globally. As with all our animals, her presence also supports our mission: every guest who visits helps protect wildlife worldwide.”

The natural range for wolverines includes all the states in the Northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest (Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado), in addition to areas of Canada and Alaska.

An especially interesting aspect about Wolverines is that, unlike many of their mammal counterparts in similar regions, Wolverines give birth to "kits" during the coldest and darkest parts of winter. Wolverines typically dig deep caves within snowbanks to house their offspring, which are colored white to blend in with the snow.