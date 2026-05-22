Zoo Boise announces opening of new $5.6 million education campus

BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise announced the opening of its new education campus, a $5.6 million project focused on maximizing conservation efforts through programs, camps, and classes.

The Bews Foundation Conservation and Education Center includes roughly 9,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor learning spaces, with room dedicated to new habitats for the zoo's ambassador animals.

"The Bews Foundation Conservation and Education Center is an investment that will continue to support these experiences for years to come,” said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean.

The education campus was funded by Friends of Zoo Boise — a nonprofit organization supporting the zoo — and other donors.

“We are incredibly grateful for our close relationship with the Friends of Zoo Boise and all the community organizations, donors and zoo supporters who have made this transformational space a reality,” added Boise Parks and Recreation Director Sara Arkle. “We look forward to teaching the next generation about the importance of animal care and conservation in this state-of-the-art environment.”

The center is not open to the public, but you can register for the zoo's summer camps and programs through the Zoo Boise website. Zoo Boise is also open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.