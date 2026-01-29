Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Treefort Music Fest drops complete 2026 lineup, new additions include Andy Frasco, Built to Spill

BOISE, Idaho — The stage is set for Treefort Music Fest.

On Thursday morning, festival organizers released the final and complete lineup for the 2026 Treefort Music Fest.

Notable additions include jam-band great Andy Frasco, hometown heroes Built to Spill, and garage-punk pioneer Toody Cole and Her Band.

Treefort Music Fest is a 5-day music festival held throughout Downtown Boise from Mar. 25-29.

While the annual music festival continues to feature headline music acts year-in and year-out, Treefort is mostly known for celebrating a plethora of up-and-coming artists from across the globe.

Complete Treefort Lineup 2026.png

This year's iteration includes a lineup of 500+ artists.

Besides music, the festival also features comedic acts, film screenings, and culinary opportunities across its wide variety of "forts" located around downtown.

According to the Treefort website, a full festival schedule will be released sometime in early February.

Find the entire 2026 Treefort Music Fest artist lineup below:

  • Magdalena Bay
  • Geese
  • flipturn
  • Father John Misty
  • Amber Mark
  • The Beaches
  • Mother Mother
  • St. Paul & The Broken Bones
  • Hemlocke Springs
  • Machine Girl
  • COBRAH
  • Evan Honer
  • Built To Spill
  • INJI
  • nimino
  • Samia
  • The Wonder Years
  • Duckwrth
  • Blondshell
  • JMSN
  • San Holo (Wholesome Riddim Set)
  • Haute & Freddy
  • Tune-Yards
  • Maddie Zahm
  • Yellow Days
  • Son Little
  • Citizen
  • Billie Marten
  • White Reaper
  • Momma
  • Kishi Bashi
  • Hannah Cohen
  • Knuckle Puck
  • Rehash
  • Andy Frasco & The U.N.
  • The Army, The Navy
  • The Two Lips
  • Toody Cole & Her Band
  • The Belair Lip Bombs
  • The Nude Party
  • Anamanaguchi
  • Hellogoodbye
  • Porches
  • Kaleena Zanders
  • The Early November
  • John Craigie with special guest Laurie Shook
  • Chanpan
  • Brijean
  • The Womack Sisters
  • Gelli Haha
  • Tokyo Tea Room
  • Femtanyl
  • Stomach Book
  • Drug Church
  • Surf Hat
  • Sextile
  • Wine Lips
  • INGROWN
  • Mclusky
  • Wallice
  • Home Front
  • Angel Du$t
  • LSD and the Search for God
  • Sam Burchfield
  • Ben Quad
  • Cat Clyde
  • Venus and the Flytraps
  • Catie Turner
  • Pearly Drops
  • Kassa Overall
  • Eshu Tune
  • Elise Trouw presents The Diary of Elon Lust
  • FIGHTMASTER
  • Cab Ellis
  • The Psycodelics
  • Sessa
  • Liz Cooper
  • Oh He Dead
  • Mexican Slum Rats
  • BIG SIS
  • Chalk
  • Silverada
  • Death Lens
  • Initiate
  • Cece Coakley
  • instant crush
  • West 22nd
  • Landon Conrath
  • Abby Holliday
  • Girl Tones
  • Macseal
  • Acopia
  • Go Kurosawa
  • Kevin Devine
  • Steinza
  • Ellis Bullard
  • Whitmer Thomas
  • runo plum
  • Béton Armé
  • Saintseneca
  • L.A. Witch
  • Shady Nasty
  • Sword II
  • Heathers
  • SPY
  • Divorce
  • Eddie 9V
  • Tyler Ballgame
  • Night Cap
  • Witch Post
  • Angela Autumn
  • lots of hands
  • Spoon Benders
  • John Roseboro
  • future.exboyfriend
  • SKORTS
  • Cure For Paranoia
  • Pancho and the Wizards
  • ©asi
  • The Macks
  • The Dangerous Summer (Acoustic)
  • Prism Bitch
  • Jens Kuross
  • Heaven For Real
  • Moon Owl’s Mages
  • Ekko Astral
  • corto.alto
  • Deloyd Elze
  • Will Swinton
  • Merce Lemon
  • Yuuf
  • dust
  • Odd Man Out
  • The Takes
  • Fust
  • Drook
  • Case Oats
  • PISS
  • The Sophs
  • Kash’d Out
  • Willa Mae
  • Soft Blue Shimmer
  • Gladie
  • Aren’t We Amphibians
  • Improvement Movement
  • Footballhead
  • Riley!
  • The Velveteers
  • Vika & the Velvets
  • Jeff Crosby
  • Frankie Tillo
  • Trestles
  • Lily Seabird
  • The Thing
  • Vial
  • War on Women
  • Walter Mitty and His Makeshift Orchestra
  • Smokey Brights
  • Blueprint
  • Victor Jones
  • Keddies Resort
  • buckets
  • Maro
  • Landlady
  • Lex Leosis
  • MX Lonely
  • Ashley Young
  • Meg Elsier
  • Bob Sumner
  • Emily Yacina
  • The Dirty Turkeys
  • Ally Nicholas
  • Connor Kelly & The Time Warp
  • Anna Moss
  • Chloe Gendrow
  • Tobacco Road
  • Shadow Work
  • fanclubwallet
  • BYLAND
  • Jo Passed
  • Tylor & The Train Robbers
  • Elephant Kind
  • Zookraught
  • Bad Tiger
  • Hillfolk Noir
  • BLXCKPUNKS
  • Help
  • Forty Feet Tall
  • Boot Juice
  • Night Heron
  • hemlock
  • Teddy and the Rough Riders
  • Motherhood
  • With Child
  • Tispur
  • John Gorbus
  • Red Caroline
  • The Dead & Down
  • McKenna Esteb
  • Deep Heaven
  • Machine Country
  • Lobo Lara
  • Plum Vision
  • Acapulco Lips
  • Amoeba Arena
  • Kendall Lujan
  • Jesse Blake Rundle
  • Little Venom
  • Brand New Companion
  • St. Terrible
  • Buddy Wynkoop
  • Hudson Powder Company
  • MÔS
  • SamWoy
  • Slow Teeth
  • Anyone Awake
  • wins
  • Smoker Dad
  • Papas
  • Still Depths
  • Pink Fuzz
  • Afrosonics
  • The Lowtimers
  • Dedicated Servers with The French Tips
  • Chipped Nail Polish
  • Barbara
  • Radium Dolls
  • Pretty Jane
  • The Skurfs
  • Rudy Love & The Encore
  • Kiss The Tiger
  • jilly.FM
  • Alex Vile
  • Dark Chisme
  • Family Worship Center
  • Max Low
  • Starya
  • Floating Witch’s Head
  • Aubory Bugg
  • BARN
  • Roxanne Roll
  • Horror Hi-Fi
  • Packaging
  • Bonnie Trash
  • Raccoon Tour
  • Trauma Kit
  • Nick Delffs
  • Matt Hopper & The Roman Candles
  • Johnny Franco and his real brother Dom
  • 2ŁØT
  • Porcelain Tongue
  • Jocelyn Guntar
  • Andy Crosby & The Burning Roses
  • Mylo Bybee
  • The Other Room There
  • Town Of Trees
  • Ealdor Bealu
  • Chuck Vibes
  • Suturist
  • Proxi
  • Clearframe
  • Arcade Sarcasm
  • Aaron Golay & The Original Sin
  • Degler
  • Floral Tattoo
  • Madisun Proof
  • Wes Schlag + The Bad Quitters
  • hate the way i am
  • Timeworm
  • Slow Exit
  • Zap Pack
  • Jay William Miller
  • Gully Boys
  • Wilby
  • Jesus Christ Taxi Driver
  • Social Cinema
  • The Snares
  • DeeOhGee
  • The Whips
  • Lily DeTaeye
  • Slow Caves
  • Rider & Rolling Thunder
  • Tater Patch
  • Lasher
  • Izze Azalea
  • Coral Grief
  • Bad Luck Brigade
  • Hayes Noble
  • Hurtado
  • Melancholy Club
  • Dan English
  • Reposado
  • Generifus
  • Mr Grant Olsen
  • So Sus
  • ROSHANE
  • The Bed Heads
  • Brad Parsons
  • The Secret Beach
  • Buddy DeVore & The Faded Cowboys
  • Kokein
  • Guava Tree
  • Horse Bitch
  • Blood Cannery
  • Talon Smartt
  • The Band Solstice
  • Bad Self Portraits
  • Animals in the Attic
  • The Retrograde
  • Cross Country
  • Fleeting Confidence
  • Massy Ferguson
  • Dirt Russell
  • Rootbeer Richie & The Reveille
  • The Rat Utopia Experiment
  • Nicki Walters
  • PLAYDEAD
  • Ryan Curtis
  • Crush The Monster
  • Mári
  • The BOMB Pulse
  • Jughandle Parade
  • Aggie Miller
  • Pileup
  • Matt Mitchell Music Co
  • Yaw Appiah
  • Adira Sharkey
  • Period Bomb
  • Pink Lady Monster
  • Irvin Brown
  • Erin Stereo
  • Dozey Dubs
  • Gatorboyz
  • Eleven & Jason D
  • The Whags
  • The Mall Goth Moths
  • Good Friends
  • Aka Belle
  • Fur Foxen
  • Mondo Pondo
  • The Bees and Locusts
  • Maggie Halfman
  • Samantha Henson
  • Lena Rich
  • NOFO
  • Marcey Yates
  • Pump Action
  • Sheep Bridge Jumpers
  • L8 Bloomer
  • Bull Market
  • Swanya
  • Lucas Benoit
  • Not Your Ex Lover
  • NIGHTBRAIN
  • High Pine Whiskey Yell
  • VERTTIGO
  • Witness Chamber
  • winterforever
  • SUMDIM
  • OSCAR
  • Trevor Sigler
  • Orographic
  • Troubled Youth
  • Casual Ana
  • Gosh
  • mini bear
  • J. Graves
  • Deeveaux
  • Sautrah
  • Cat Valley
  • David Henry
  • Frooty Treblez
  • JÜN
  • MARBLE
  • Burl Haggard
  • Perreo Boys feat. DJ Alex Top
  • Asa Menlove
  • Being Hvman
  • Wend
  • Earthlings Crew
  • OGRE
  • Far From Giants
  • Trippy Hearts
  • Brooke Would + Honey Bear
  • Bone Haus
  • hori bai!
  • Tears of Bliss
  • Dela Freed
  • CHILD
  • Kayristin
  • Hurdy Gurdy Girls
  • Cigs Inside
  • Something Spicy
  • ZMAN
  • Horchatta
  • Star Chamber
  • Sportscourt
  • Bread & Circus
  • Sove The Second
  • Petal Party
  • Zack Q & The Frizz
  • Lee Penn Sky
  • Cigarette Speedway
  • Blanket Ghost
  • Heather Meuleman
  • Leading Lines
  • Izzy Taylor
  • emlo
  • Monopines
  • Ann Tique
  • Walsy & The Riverdogs
  • Gwen Good
  • The Stone Popes
  • Roller Dome
  • YOU’RES (braided waves)
  • Turtle Poppers
  • Nuppeppo
  • The Traveler
  • Maci Mattravers
  • The Last Wild Buffalo
  • Rudy
  • Chico Detour
  • Les Duck
  • Ella Rae Cole
  • Dahlia, Dahlia
  • SOOT
  • The Jaws of Brooklyn
  • Semisoft
  • Payette
  • Cactus Moon
  • Tyler John Kraehling
  • Mortigi Tempo
  • The Old One Two
  • The Apprentices
  • SID3S
  • Night Skill
  • MJD
  • ten.17
  • Flowstate
  • Órale!
  • White Hot Velvet
  • The Shmuks
  • Jan Reed
  • Makayla King
  • jdhix
  • ranger
  • Good Morning June
  • Bo Elledge
  • Dr Scott’s Electric Hairbrush
  • SOJOURN
  • Gregory Rawlins
  • Ana Lete
  • The Ben Graham Group
  • Eunoian
  • Don Hurt Band
  • CHECKMVTE
  • Serafima and The Shakedowns
  • Cárin
  • Legz
  • LX
  • WY-FY
  • KANDERS10
  • Charly Foxx
  • Adam Iko
  • DR. TOM
  • Paxxwavez
  • ИФΞMI
  • EvoluShawn
  • Pace Jackson
  • Ivy Rosé
  • The Ravenna Colt
  • PLUM
  • Sean Atkins and Carrington
  • Cat Wolf
  • Maplo
  • NDLES
  • Rougarou Rounders
  • Boulder Hill
  • Cloudest Speaker
  • SpudMother
  • jesafarican
  • Joshua Emara
  • DJ Odie
  • Khorvai
  • low-fi
  • HLSTRM
  • Jett Setter
  • Make Believe
  • Esmé (chewing gum)
  • daddybaby
  • TENNVNT
  • Rhodes Hull’s Magic Band
  • Rediviva
  • Variant
  • Matt Rebar
  • Unko Mike
  • Alex Sacknoff
  • INTERNET EXPLORER
  • DUHBREEZ
  • Los Syringas
  • Carsten Kottraba
  • Mobius Trip
  • Luke Herrin
  • Mercy Giant
  • Rodeo Screams
  • Jackson Cole
  • Calvin Pineda & The Antacids
  • Groove*Jet
  • Venus Love
  • Hand Trembler
  • Dumpster Fire
  • Tilted Earth
  • Matty J and the Grays
  • Brother Fantastic
  • Mike Johnston Band
  • Faded Jinx
  • Surf Green Machine
  • Laurance
  • Up is the Down is the
  • TNYG
  • Ethel Rose
  • Canopy
  • Neptune Moon
  • Play The Fool
  • Blush
  • Aspect
  • Siso
  • Hit Hit Hit
  • The Mighty DeltaOne
  • A War In Me
  • Téo
  • con’spiracy
  • El Kabong
  • Thorn
  • IFAA Creative Ensembles
  • R.U.K.U.S.
  • DJ Phake
  • Polaruz

Learn More: Treefort Music Fest | 2026

