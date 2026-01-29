Treefort Music Fest drops complete 2026 lineup, new additions include Andy Frasco, Built to Spill

BOISE, Idaho — The stage is set for Treefort Music Fest.
On Thursday morning, festival organizers released the final and complete lineup for the 2026 Treefort Music Fest.
Notable additions include jam-band great Andy Frasco, hometown heroes Built to Spill, and garage-punk pioneer Toody Cole and Her Band.
Treefort Music Fest is a 5-day music festival held throughout Downtown Boise from Mar. 25-29.
While the annual music festival continues to feature headline music acts year-in and year-out, Treefort is mostly known for celebrating a plethora of up-and-coming artists from across the globe.
This year's iteration includes a lineup of 500+ artists.
Besides music, the festival also features comedic acts, film screenings, and culinary opportunities across its wide variety of "forts" located around downtown.
According to the Treefort website, a full festival schedule will be released sometime in early February.
Find the entire 2026 Treefort Music Fest artist lineup below:
- Magdalena Bay
- Geese
- flipturn
- Father John Misty
- Amber Mark
- The Beaches
- Mother Mother
- St. Paul & The Broken Bones
- Hemlocke Springs
- Machine Girl
- COBRAH
- Evan Honer
- Built To Spill
- INJI
- nimino
- Samia
- The Wonder Years
- Duckwrth
- Blondshell
- JMSN
- San Holo (Wholesome Riddim Set)
- Haute & Freddy
- Tune-Yards
- Maddie Zahm
- Yellow Days
- Son Little
- Citizen
- Billie Marten
- White Reaper
- Momma
- Kishi Bashi
- Hannah Cohen
- Knuckle Puck
- Rehash
- Andy Frasco & The U.N.
- The Army, The Navy
- The Two Lips
- Toody Cole & Her Band
- The Belair Lip Bombs
- The Nude Party
- Anamanaguchi
- Hellogoodbye
- Porches
- Kaleena Zanders
- The Early November
- John Craigie with special guest Laurie Shook
- Chanpan
- Brijean
- The Womack Sisters
- Gelli Haha
- Tokyo Tea Room
- Femtanyl
- Stomach Book
- Drug Church
- Surf Hat
- Sextile
- Wine Lips
- INGROWN
- Mclusky
- Wallice
- Home Front
- Angel Du$t
- LSD and the Search for God
- Sam Burchfield
- Ben Quad
- Cat Clyde
- Venus and the Flytraps
- Catie Turner
- Pearly Drops
- Kassa Overall
- Eshu Tune
- Elise Trouw presents The Diary of Elon Lust
- FIGHTMASTER
- Cab Ellis
- The Psycodelics
- Sessa
- Liz Cooper
- Oh He Dead
- Mexican Slum Rats
- BIG SIS
- Chalk
- Silverada
- Death Lens
- Initiate
- Cece Coakley
- instant crush
- West 22nd
- Landon Conrath
- Abby Holliday
- Girl Tones
- Macseal
- Acopia
- Go Kurosawa
- Kevin Devine
- Steinza
- Ellis Bullard
- Whitmer Thomas
- runo plum
- Béton Armé
- Saintseneca
- L.A. Witch
- Shady Nasty
- Sword II
- Heathers
- SPY
- Divorce
- Eddie 9V
- Tyler Ballgame
- Night Cap
- Witch Post
- Angela Autumn
- lots of hands
- Spoon Benders
- John Roseboro
- future.exboyfriend
- SKORTS
- Cure For Paranoia
- Pancho and the Wizards
- ©asi
- The Macks
- The Dangerous Summer (Acoustic)
- Prism Bitch
- Jens Kuross
- Heaven For Real
- Moon Owl’s Mages
- Ekko Astral
- corto.alto
- Deloyd Elze
- Will Swinton
- Merce Lemon
- Yuuf
- dust
- Odd Man Out
- The Takes
- Fust
- Drook
- Case Oats
- PISS
- The Sophs
- Kash’d Out
- Willa Mae
- Soft Blue Shimmer
- Gladie
- Aren’t We Amphibians
- Improvement Movement
- Footballhead
- Riley!
- The Velveteers
- Vika & the Velvets
- Jeff Crosby
- Frankie Tillo
- Trestles
- Lily Seabird
- The Thing
- Vial
- War on Women
- Walter Mitty and His Makeshift Orchestra
- Smokey Brights
- Blueprint
- Victor Jones
- Keddies Resort
- buckets
- Maro
- Landlady
- Lex Leosis
- MX Lonely
- Ashley Young
- Meg Elsier
- Bob Sumner
- Emily Yacina
- The Dirty Turkeys
- Ally Nicholas
- Connor Kelly & The Time Warp
- Anna Moss
- Chloe Gendrow
- Tobacco Road
- Shadow Work
- fanclubwallet
- BYLAND
- Jo Passed
- Tylor & The Train Robbers
- Elephant Kind
- Zookraught
- Bad Tiger
- Hillfolk Noir
- BLXCKPUNKS
- Help
- Forty Feet Tall
- Boot Juice
- Night Heron
- hemlock
- Teddy and the Rough Riders
- Motherhood
- With Child
- Tispur
- John Gorbus
- Red Caroline
- The Dead & Down
- McKenna Esteb
- Deep Heaven
- Machine Country
- Lobo Lara
- Plum Vision
- Acapulco Lips
- Amoeba Arena
- Kendall Lujan
- Jesse Blake Rundle
- Little Venom
- Brand New Companion
- St. Terrible
- Buddy Wynkoop
- Hudson Powder Company
- MÔS
- SamWoy
- Slow Teeth
- Anyone Awake
- wins
- Smoker Dad
- Papas
- Still Depths
- Pink Fuzz
- Afrosonics
- The Lowtimers
- Dedicated Servers with The French Tips
- Chipped Nail Polish
- Barbara
- Radium Dolls
- Pretty Jane
- The Skurfs
- Rudy Love & The Encore
- Kiss The Tiger
- jilly.FM
- Alex Vile
- Dark Chisme
- Family Worship Center
- Max Low
- Starya
- Floating Witch’s Head
- Aubory Bugg
- BARN
- Roxanne Roll
- Horror Hi-Fi
- Packaging
- Bonnie Trash
- Raccoon Tour
- Trauma Kit
- Nick Delffs
- Matt Hopper & The Roman Candles
- Johnny Franco and his real brother Dom
- 2ŁØT
- Porcelain Tongue
- Jocelyn Guntar
- Andy Crosby & The Burning Roses
- Mylo Bybee
- The Other Room There
- Town Of Trees
- Ealdor Bealu
- Chuck Vibes
- Suturist
- Proxi
- Clearframe
- Arcade Sarcasm
- Aaron Golay & The Original Sin
- Degler
- Floral Tattoo
- Madisun Proof
- Wes Schlag + The Bad Quitters
- hate the way i am
- Timeworm
- Slow Exit
- Zap Pack
- Jay William Miller
- Gully Boys
- Wilby
- Jesus Christ Taxi Driver
- Social Cinema
- The Snares
- DeeOhGee
- The Whips
- Lily DeTaeye
- Slow Caves
- Rider & Rolling Thunder
- Tater Patch
- Lasher
- Izze Azalea
- Coral Grief
- Bad Luck Brigade
- Hayes Noble
- Hurtado
- Melancholy Club
- Dan English
- Reposado
- Generifus
- Mr Grant Olsen
- So Sus
- ROSHANE
- The Bed Heads
- Brad Parsons
- The Secret Beach
- Buddy DeVore & The Faded Cowboys
- Kokein
- Guava Tree
- Horse Bitch
- Blood Cannery
- Talon Smartt
- The Band Solstice
- Bad Self Portraits
- Animals in the Attic
- The Retrograde
- Cross Country
- Fleeting Confidence
- Massy Ferguson
- Dirt Russell
- Rootbeer Richie & The Reveille
- The Rat Utopia Experiment
- Nicki Walters
- PLAYDEAD
- Ryan Curtis
- Crush The Monster
- Mári
- The BOMB Pulse
- Jughandle Parade
- Aggie Miller
- Pileup
- Matt Mitchell Music Co
- Yaw Appiah
- Adira Sharkey
- Period Bomb
- Pink Lady Monster
- Irvin Brown
- Erin Stereo
- Dozey Dubs
- Gatorboyz
- Eleven & Jason D
- The Whags
- The Mall Goth Moths
- Good Friends
- Aka Belle
- Fur Foxen
- Mondo Pondo
- The Bees and Locusts
- Maggie Halfman
- Samantha Henson
- Lena Rich
- NOFO
- Marcey Yates
- Pump Action
- Sheep Bridge Jumpers
- L8 Bloomer
- Bull Market
- Swanya
- Lucas Benoit
- Not Your Ex Lover
- NIGHTBRAIN
- High Pine Whiskey Yell
- VERTTIGO
- Witness Chamber
- winterforever
- SUMDIM
- OSCAR
- Trevor Sigler
- Orographic
- Troubled Youth
- Casual Ana
- Gosh
- mini bear
- J. Graves
- Deeveaux
- Sautrah
- Cat Valley
- David Henry
- Frooty Treblez
- JÜN
- MARBLE
- Burl Haggard
- Perreo Boys feat. DJ Alex Top
- Asa Menlove
- Being Hvman
- Wend
- Earthlings Crew
- OGRE
- Far From Giants
- Trippy Hearts
- Brooke Would + Honey Bear
- Bone Haus
- hori bai!
- Tears of Bliss
- Dela Freed
- CHILD
- Kayristin
- Hurdy Gurdy Girls
- Cigs Inside
- Something Spicy
- ZMAN
- Horchatta
- Star Chamber
- Sportscourt
- Bread & Circus
- Sove The Second
- Petal Party
- Zack Q & The Frizz
- Lee Penn Sky
- Cigarette Speedway
- Blanket Ghost
- Heather Meuleman
- Leading Lines
- Izzy Taylor
- emlo
- Monopines
- Ann Tique
- Walsy & The Riverdogs
- Gwen Good
- The Stone Popes
- Roller Dome
- YOU’RES (braided waves)
- Turtle Poppers
- Nuppeppo
- The Traveler
- Maci Mattravers
- The Last Wild Buffalo
- Rudy
- Chico Detour
- Les Duck
- Ella Rae Cole
- Dahlia, Dahlia
- SOOT
- The Jaws of Brooklyn
- Semisoft
- Payette
- Cactus Moon
- Tyler John Kraehling
- Mortigi Tempo
- The Old One Two
- The Apprentices
- SID3S
- Night Skill
- MJD
- ten.17
- Flowstate
- Órale!
- White Hot Velvet
- The Shmuks
- Jan Reed
- Makayla King
- jdhix
- ranger
- Good Morning June
- Bo Elledge
- Dr Scott’s Electric Hairbrush
- SOJOURN
- Gregory Rawlins
- Ana Lete
- The Ben Graham Group
- Eunoian
- Don Hurt Band
- CHECKMVTE
- Serafima and The Shakedowns
- Cárin
- Legz
- LX
- WY-FY
- KANDERS10
- Charly Foxx
- Adam Iko
- DR. TOM
- Paxxwavez
- ИФΞMI
- EvoluShawn
- Pace Jackson
- Ivy Rosé
- The Ravenna Colt
- PLUM
- Sean Atkins and Carrington
- Cat Wolf
- Maplo
- NDLES
- Rougarou Rounders
- Boulder Hill
- Cloudest Speaker
- SpudMother
- jesafarican
- Joshua Emara
- DJ Odie
- Khorvai
- low-fi
- HLSTRM
- Jett Setter
- Make Believe
- Esmé (chewing gum)
- daddybaby
- TENNVNT
- Rhodes Hull’s Magic Band
- Rediviva
- Variant
- Matt Rebar
- Unko Mike
- Alex Sacknoff
- INTERNET EXPLORER
- DUHBREEZ
- Los Syringas
- Carsten Kottraba
- Mobius Trip
- Luke Herrin
- Mercy Giant
- Rodeo Screams
- Jackson Cole
- Calvin Pineda & The Antacids
- Groove*Jet
- Venus Love
- Hand Trembler
- Dumpster Fire
- Tilted Earth
- Matty J and the Grays
- Brother Fantastic
- Mike Johnston Band
- Faded Jinx
- Surf Green Machine
- Laurance
- Up is the Down is the
- TNYG
- Ethel Rose
- Canopy
- Neptune Moon
- Play The Fool
- Blush
- Aspect
- Siso
- Hit Hit Hit
- The Mighty DeltaOne
- A War In Me
- Téo
- con’spiracy
- El Kabong
- Thorn
- IFAA Creative Ensembles
- R.U.K.U.S.
- DJ Phake
- Polaruz
Learn More: Treefort Music Fest | 2026