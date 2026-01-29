Treefort Music Fest drops complete 2026 lineup, new additions include Andy Frasco, Built to Spill

BOISE, Idaho — The stage is set for Treefort Music Fest.

On Thursday morning, festival organizers released the final and complete lineup for the 2026 Treefort Music Fest.

Notable additions include jam-band great Andy Frasco, hometown heroes Built to Spill, and garage-punk pioneer Toody Cole and Her Band.

Treefort Music Fest is a 5-day music festival held throughout Downtown Boise from Mar. 25-29.

While the annual music festival continues to feature headline music acts year-in and year-out, Treefort is mostly known for celebrating a plethora of up-and-coming artists from across the globe.

This year's iteration includes a lineup of 500+ artists.

Besides music, the festival also features comedic acts, film screenings, and culinary opportunities across its wide variety of "forts" located around downtown.

According to the Treefort website, a full festival schedule will be released sometime in early February.

Find the entire 2026 Treefort Music Fest artist lineup below:

Magdalena Bay

Geese

flipturn

Father John Misty

Amber Mark

The Beaches

Mother Mother

St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Hemlocke Springs

Machine Girl

COBRAH

Evan Honer

Built To Spill

INJI

nimino

Samia

The Wonder Years

Duckwrth

Blondshell

JMSN

San Holo (Wholesome Riddim Set)

Haute & Freddy

Tune-Yards

Maddie Zahm

Yellow Days

Son Little

Citizen

Billie Marten

White Reaper

Momma

Kishi Bashi

Hannah Cohen

Knuckle Puck

Rehash

Andy Frasco & The U.N.

The Army, The Navy

The Two Lips

Toody Cole & Her Band

The Belair Lip Bombs

The Nude Party

Anamanaguchi

Hellogoodbye

Porches

Kaleena Zanders

The Early November

John Craigie with special guest Laurie Shook

Chanpan

Brijean

The Womack Sisters

Gelli Haha

Tokyo Tea Room

Femtanyl

Stomach Book

Drug Church

Surf Hat

Sextile

Wine Lips

INGROWN

Mclusky

Wallice

Home Front

Angel Du$t

LSD and the Search for God

Sam Burchfield

Ben Quad

Cat Clyde

Venus and the Flytraps

Catie Turner

Pearly Drops

Kassa Overall

Eshu Tune

Elise Trouw presents The Diary of Elon Lust

FIGHTMASTER

Cab Ellis

The Psycodelics

Sessa

Liz Cooper

Oh He Dead

Mexican Slum Rats

BIG SIS

Chalk

Silverada

Death Lens

Initiate

Cece Coakley

instant crush

West 22nd

Landon Conrath

Abby Holliday

Girl Tones

Macseal

Acopia

Go Kurosawa

Kevin Devine

Steinza

Ellis Bullard

Whitmer Thomas

runo plum

Béton Armé

Saintseneca

L.A. Witch

Shady Nasty

Sword II

Heathers

SPY

Divorce

Eddie 9V

Tyler Ballgame

Night Cap

Witch Post

Angela Autumn

lots of hands

Spoon Benders

John Roseboro

future.exboyfriend

SKORTS

Cure For Paranoia

Pancho and the Wizards

©asi

The Macks

The Dangerous Summer (Acoustic)

Prism Bitch

Jens Kuross

Heaven For Real

Moon Owl’s Mages

Ekko Astral

corto.alto

Deloyd Elze

Will Swinton

Merce Lemon

Yuuf

dust

Odd Man Out

The Takes

Fust

Drook

Case Oats

PISS

The Sophs

Kash’d Out

Willa Mae

Soft Blue Shimmer

Gladie

Aren’t We Amphibians

Improvement Movement

Footballhead

Riley!

The Velveteers

Vika & the Velvets

Jeff Crosby

Frankie Tillo

Trestles

Lily Seabird

The Thing

Vial

War on Women

Walter Mitty and His Makeshift Orchestra

Smokey Brights

Blueprint

Victor Jones

Keddies Resort

buckets

Maro

Landlady

Lex Leosis

MX Lonely

Ashley Young

Meg Elsier

Bob Sumner

Emily Yacina

The Dirty Turkeys

Ally Nicholas

Connor Kelly & The Time Warp

Anna Moss

Chloe Gendrow

Tobacco Road

Shadow Work

fanclubwallet

BYLAND

Jo Passed

Tylor & The Train Robbers

Elephant Kind

Zookraught

Bad Tiger

Hillfolk Noir

BLXCKPUNKS

Help

Forty Feet Tall

Boot Juice

Night Heron

hemlock

Teddy and the Rough Riders

Motherhood

With Child

Tispur

John Gorbus

Red Caroline

The Dead & Down

McKenna Esteb

Deep Heaven

Machine Country

Lobo Lara

Plum Vision

Acapulco Lips

Amoeba Arena

Kendall Lujan

Jesse Blake Rundle

Little Venom

Brand New Companion

St. Terrible

Buddy Wynkoop

Hudson Powder Company

MÔS

SamWoy

Slow Teeth

Anyone Awake

wins

Smoker Dad

Papas

Still Depths

Pink Fuzz

Afrosonics

The Lowtimers

Dedicated Servers with The French Tips

Chipped Nail Polish

Barbara

Radium Dolls

Pretty Jane

The Skurfs

Rudy Love & The Encore

Kiss The Tiger

jilly.FM

Alex Vile

Dark Chisme

Family Worship Center

Max Low

Starya

Floating Witch’s Head

Aubory Bugg

BARN

Roxanne Roll

Horror Hi-Fi

Packaging

Bonnie Trash

Raccoon Tour

Trauma Kit

Nick Delffs

Matt Hopper & The Roman Candles

Johnny Franco and his real brother Dom

2ŁØT

Porcelain Tongue

Jocelyn Guntar

Andy Crosby & The Burning Roses

Mylo Bybee

The Other Room There

Town Of Trees

Ealdor Bealu

Chuck Vibes

Suturist

Proxi

Clearframe

Arcade Sarcasm

Aaron Golay & The Original Sin

Degler

Floral Tattoo

Madisun Proof

Wes Schlag + The Bad Quitters

hate the way i am

Timeworm

Slow Exit

Zap Pack

Jay William Miller

Gully Boys

Wilby

Jesus Christ Taxi Driver

Social Cinema

The Snares

DeeOhGee

The Whips

Lily DeTaeye

Slow Caves

Rider & Rolling Thunder

Tater Patch

Lasher

Izze Azalea

Coral Grief

Bad Luck Brigade

Hayes Noble

Hurtado

Melancholy Club

Dan English

Reposado

Generifus

Mr Grant Olsen

So Sus

ROSHANE

The Bed Heads

Brad Parsons

The Secret Beach

Buddy DeVore & The Faded Cowboys

Kokein

Guava Tree

Horse Bitch

Blood Cannery

Talon Smartt

The Band Solstice

Bad Self Portraits

Animals in the Attic

The Retrograde

Cross Country

Fleeting Confidence

Massy Ferguson

Dirt Russell

Rootbeer Richie & The Reveille

The Rat Utopia Experiment

Nicki Walters

PLAYDEAD

Ryan Curtis

Crush The Monster

Mári

The BOMB Pulse

Jughandle Parade

Aggie Miller

Pileup

Matt Mitchell Music Co

Yaw Appiah

Adira Sharkey

Period Bomb

Pink Lady Monster

Irvin Brown

Erin Stereo

Dozey Dubs

Gatorboyz

Eleven & Jason D

The Whags

The Mall Goth Moths

Good Friends

Aka Belle

Fur Foxen

Mondo Pondo

The Bees and Locusts

Maggie Halfman

Samantha Henson

Lena Rich

NOFO

Marcey Yates

Pump Action

Sheep Bridge Jumpers

L8 Bloomer

Bull Market

Swanya

Lucas Benoit

Not Your Ex Lover

NIGHTBRAIN

High Pine Whiskey Yell

VERTTIGO

Witness Chamber

winterforever

SUMDIM

OSCAR

Trevor Sigler

Orographic

Troubled Youth

Casual Ana

Gosh

mini bear

J. Graves

Deeveaux

Sautrah

Cat Valley

David Henry

Frooty Treblez

JÜN

MARBLE

Burl Haggard

Perreo Boys feat. DJ Alex Top

Asa Menlove

Being Hvman

Wend

Earthlings Crew

OGRE

Far From Giants

Trippy Hearts

Brooke Would + Honey Bear

Bone Haus

hori bai!

Tears of Bliss

Dela Freed

CHILD

Kayristin

Hurdy Gurdy Girls

Cigs Inside

Something Spicy

ZMAN

Horchatta

Star Chamber

Sportscourt

Bread & Circus

Sove The Second

Petal Party

Zack Q & The Frizz

Lee Penn Sky

Cigarette Speedway

Blanket Ghost

Heather Meuleman

Leading Lines

Izzy Taylor

emlo

Monopines

Ann Tique

Walsy & The Riverdogs

Gwen Good

The Stone Popes

Roller Dome

YOU’RES (braided waves)

Turtle Poppers

Nuppeppo

The Traveler

Maci Mattravers

The Last Wild Buffalo

Rudy

Chico Detour

Les Duck

Ella Rae Cole

Dahlia, Dahlia

SOOT

The Jaws of Brooklyn

Semisoft

Payette

Cactus Moon

Tyler John Kraehling

Mortigi Tempo

The Old One Two

The Apprentices

SID3S

Night Skill

MJD

ten.17

Flowstate

Órale!

White Hot Velvet

The Shmuks

Jan Reed

Makayla King

jdhix

ranger

Good Morning June

Bo Elledge

Dr Scott’s Electric Hairbrush

SOJOURN

Gregory Rawlins

Ana Lete

The Ben Graham Group

Eunoian

Don Hurt Band

CHECKMVTE

Serafima and The Shakedowns

Cárin

Legz

LX

WY-FY

KANDERS10

Charly Foxx

Adam Iko

DR. TOM

Paxxwavez

ИФΞMI

EvoluShawn

Pace Jackson

Ivy Rosé

The Ravenna Colt

PLUM

Sean Atkins and Carrington

Cat Wolf

Maplo

NDLES

Rougarou Rounders

Boulder Hill

Cloudest Speaker

SpudMother

jesafarican

Joshua Emara

DJ Odie

Khorvai

low-fi

HLSTRM

Jett Setter

Make Believe

Esmé (chewing gum)

daddybaby

TENNVNT

Rhodes Hull’s Magic Band

Rediviva

Variant

Matt Rebar

Unko Mike

Alex Sacknoff

INTERNET EXPLORER

DUHBREEZ

Los Syringas

Carsten Kottraba

Mobius Trip

Luke Herrin

Mercy Giant

Rodeo Screams

Jackson Cole

Calvin Pineda & The Antacids

Groove*Jet

Venus Love

Hand Trembler

Dumpster Fire

Tilted Earth

Matty J and the Grays

Brother Fantastic

Mike Johnston Band

Faded Jinx

Surf Green Machine

Laurance

Up is the Down is the

TNYG

Ethel Rose

Canopy

Neptune Moon

Play The Fool

Blush

Aspect

Siso

Hit Hit Hit

The Mighty DeltaOne

A War In Me

Téo

con’spiracy

El Kabong

Thorn

IFAA Creative Ensembles

R.U.K.U.S.

DJ Phake

Polaruz

