Young entrepreneur brews success with downtown Boise coffee shop

BOISE, Idaho — At just 20 years old, Lexi Jayne Dimino took a bold step, trading college textbooks for business plans to open her own coffee shop.

“I kind of realized I wasn't super passionate about what I was going to school for,” Dimino said. “Whereas I am super passionate about coffee and the business world.”

That passion led to Jitters by Jayne, a cozy, community-driven coffee shop in downtown Boise.

Dimino, who had worked in coffee shops since she was 16, said making the leap to ownership required determination and hard work.

“I had been around coffee for a while,” she said.

Her entrepreneurial spirit was influenced by her parents, whose strong work ethic shaped her own approach to business.

“They both have made me very driven over the years and shown me the importance of hard work,” she said.

From sourcing beans to designing the shop’s inviting, Pinterest-inspired aesthetic, Dimino immersed herself in every aspect of running a coffee business.

But Jitters by Jayne is more than just a café—it has become a community hub. Each month, the shop hosts events such as cake decorating classes, where locals gather to sip coffee, frost cakes, and connect.

“I really love Jitters by Jayne,” one customer said. “The environment is amazing—I love the lighting, and I love the people who work here. They're so sweet. I also love the coffee … and yeah, it's my favorite place to work and apply for jobs.”

Looking ahead, Dimino hopes to expand beyond one location. But for now, she’s focused on refining every cup and proving that the best business ventures often start with passion—and a great cup of coffee.

Jitters by Jayne is open seven days a week. Click here for more information!

