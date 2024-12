BOISE, Idaho — Tia Garcia, who was an accomplice in the March 21 violent escape of inmate Skylar Meade from Saint Alphonsus in Boise, was sentenced to 15 years on Friday for her part in the escape.

Garcia's sentence allows her to be eligible for parole after 10 years served, which included the last 9 months she already has spent in Idaho corrections facilities.