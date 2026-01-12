Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman convicted of obstructing officers during Gaza protest at Capitol in 2024

Isaiah Sharp / Idaho News 6
Footage of a protester near the Idaho State Capitol taken on May 9, 2024.
BOISE, Idaho — A woman who participated in the 2024 Free Palestine protests at the Idaho State Capitol has been convicted of resisting, obstructing, and/or delaying law enforcement officers.

According to a release from the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, a jury found that 30-year-old Hannah Tucker had interfered with Idaho State Police "as they worked to facilitate a lawful protest." The Prosecutor's Office says that Tucker disobeyed "multiple lawful orders" and continued to resist law enforcement as she was taken into custody.

Following the jury's verdict, Ada Cunty Judge Theodore Tollefson sentenced Tucker to serve 180 days in jail, with 175 of those suspended.

Instead of jail time, Tucker must complete 32 hours of public service. Tucker will also be placed on one year of unsupervised probation and be forced to pay court costs and a fine.

