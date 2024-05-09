Boise to Palestine protestors moved off Capitol steps, some claim forcefully

DOWNTOWN, Boise — Local protesters against the war in Gaza say they were removed from the steps of the Idaho State Capitol Wednesday evening by police.

Social Media video posted by protesters show one of the demonstrators speaking with an officer about why they were not allowed to put their tents on the steps of the Capitol.

But, another video posted by the same Group shows an officer pushing protesters. The group Boise to Palestine posted the video on social media. In the video you can also hear multiple officers give commands for protesters to get out of the street.

Protesters say they were peacefully protesting and were at the same place the day before.

We spoke to the Idaho State Police, they say it was not one of their officers seen pushing protesters in the video posted by Boise to Palestine.

Idaho News 6 also reached out to Boise Police, who confirmed they were at the scene as well.

"Boise Police officers were called to assist in keeping a safe work area for ISP as they cleared the Capitol steps of obstructions. Several individuals entered the street near ISP’s work area and disregarded officers’ direction to return to the sidewalk, which led to a physical interaction with an officer. All officers were wearing on body video and the incident was documented according to BPD policy and procedure. We remind viewers of this video that this is a small part of the interaction and there are strict reviews and polices around any complaint of use of force. All demonstrators involved had been given multiple warnings and opportunities to claim the items previously confiscated by ISP. BPD will conduct a thorough review of the incident."

Idaho News 6 will continue to monitor new developments in this story as information becomes available. Please check back for updates.