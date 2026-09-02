Wet weather cancels tethered rides at the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic

BOISE, Idaho — Wet weather and the potential for lightning have canceled all flights on the first day of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, including tethered rides for kids.

Despite the dreary skies, neighbors are still invited to visit the pilots at Ann Morrison Park. Event organizers say that despite the canceled flights, pilots will still have their baskets out and "flames up."

Rain chances will increase on Wednesday evening, with widespread storms expected across west-central Idaho. See the latest forecast here.

This is the second year in a row that rain has canceled the first year of the event.