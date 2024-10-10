"We're Idaho, that's what we do": Local team joins hurricane relief efforts in Florida

BOISE, Idaho — A team of over 200 Idaho workers has joined recovery efforts in Florida following the devastation caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.



Specializing in property damage restoration, the Disaster Response team is tackling damage from storm surge and widespread damage in the wake of Hurricane Milton's landfall.

With over 100 tornado warnings issued during the storm, they're bringing crucial tools and expertise to hard-hit areas.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

"It's what we do! We're Idaho—that's what we do," says Brad Winn.

The Idaho Way has made its way to Florida.

Brad Winn, Idaho native and National Account Manager for Boise Disaster Response, is part of a team of over 200 workers aiding in the recovery efforts after hurricanes Helene and Milton ravaged Florida in recent weeks.

It's a far cry from the natural disasters we usually face in Idaho, but Brad says helping in these situations comes naturally.

"As a fourth-generation Idahoan, there is something about our culture that makes us care about people and come together as a community. Calamity like this doesn’t strike us, but you have this sense of purpose and desire to help people," Winn says.

Winn's team arrived in Florida on September 28, repairing damage caused by storm surge and flooding from Hurricane Helene. Then came Hurricane Milton.

Winn says, "Milton hit so quickly that all the process of removing contents and debris and getting it ready to dispose of was right in the middle of it."

Brad is no stranger to Idaho wildfires, but southern hurricanes present a different challenge.

"It's a feeding machine. The clouds start to circle hundreds of miles away from the eye of the storm. The rain is something we don't experience in Idaho, like during a hurricane," he says.

Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm with strong rain and winds, leaving behind destruction.

Winn says, "The most terrifying thing last night was that they had something like 127 tornado warnings and watches throughout Florida. When you're out in that, the clouds are just on top of you. It's a very eerie, suspenseful, dramatic feeling."

Disaster Response's catastrophe team specializes in property damage restoration. They are currently working on several active projects across impacted Florida communities, including Sarasota and Siesta Key.

Even with the challenges of facing back-to-back storms, their mobile branches are bringing essential tools and supplies to tackle flooding and other damage.

"Ya know, people are in need. They’re humans. They need help, and it's just something I think is ingrained in us from a very early age, living in Idaho, enjoying Idaho and its blessings, and just being able to give back when we can," Winn says.+