Water sits low as local floaters hit the Boise River on Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — It's no surprise that Barber Park was packed with floaters looking to beat the heat on Saturday by floating the Boise River, and a long line formed as people waited to rent gear.

"It is busy. I was a little shocked on how busy it was," said Natalie Kinsley. "I think it will be about an hour in line.”

Natalie Kinsley is floating the six-mile stretch of the Boise River from Barber Park to Ann Morrison for the first time. She came to the Treasure Valley from California to visit friends.

"I am a little worried, you think, oh gosh what is going to happen," said Kinsley. "We are going to jump off a bridge, and we are going to float in the water. We have a couple singles, and we are going to do the six-person boat."

WATCH | See people float the Boise River—

The Boise River fills with floaters on a Saturday in July, but the water is already pretty low

The Boise River is flowing at 661 cubic feet per second, and it didn't drop that low until September last year. The low flows will make the float take longer, the river shallower, and it should also be safer.

Local floaters are making sure they get out for this Boise summer tradition, with the river's recommended low sitting at 500 cfs.

"It’s a great opportunity for me to celebrate a buddy's birthday, for us to get outside and enjoy the nice Boise outdoors," said Jeremy Clemens. "I do it multiple times a summer."

There have been few water rescues already this summer, and the Boise Fire Department encourages use of life jackets.

RELATED | Firefighters rescue two people stranded in tree along Boise River

Ada County Parks and Waterways offers a shuttle from Ann Morrison to Barber Park, and people can rent all the equipment they need so anybody can float the Boise River.

"I would think it is going to be worth it because there is no time limit to be out there," said Kinsley. "You are just going to go and have a great time."

Float the Boise is a great resource for anybody wanting to learn more about the logistics of floating the river, the conditions, and what to expect. They feature an interactive map so people can be prepared for the rapids and where there are low-hanging trees.