Idaho Democrats hold press conference on potential budget solutions

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho House and Senate Democrats held a press conference at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Idaho State Capitol to present solutions aimed at preventing "harmful" budget cuts.

Leaders, including Senate Democratic Leader Melissa Wintrow and House Democratic Leader Ilana Rubel, proposed using 1/3 of the state's rainy day funds, reexamining tax giveaways, and expanding support for working families through programs like the child tax credit and Idaho Child Care Program.

