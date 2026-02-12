Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Idaho Democrats hold press conference on potential budget solutions

Idaho State Capitol Building
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho House and Senate Democrats held a press conference at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Idaho State Capitol to present solutions aimed at preventing "harmful" budget cuts.

Leaders, including Senate Democratic Leader Melissa Wintrow and House Democratic Leader Ilana Rubel, proposed using 1/3 of the state's rainy day funds, reexamining tax giveaways, and expanding support for working families through programs like the child tax credit and Idaho Child Care Program.

Watch the full press conference below —

Idaho Democrats hold press conference on potential budget solutions

