Wassmuth Center for Human Rights to unveil new Phil Batt building on Thursday

BOISE, Idaho — The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights is set to open its new Phil Batt Building on Thursday, offering a bright and welcoming space dedicated to human rights education.



Located next to the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise, the new building is designed to inspire reflection and dialogue.

With its launch, the Center expands its mission to foster communities through programs like kindness-focused summer camps.

"Often, the idea of human rights feels heavy, and it comes out of really hard times and dark moments, and so a lot of the intention around this space was, how do we not only have a space to learn about and think about those heavier things, but also remember that our goal is inspiration," says Christina Bruce-Benion, Executive Director for the Wassmuth Center.

The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights has drawn inspiration from dark times to create a bright, inviting new building.

The Phil Batt Building, nestled next to the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial offers an open, airy space for learning, reflection, and dialogue.

"We can build a better future, so there are a lot of elements in this building designed to both be educational and inspire, and to, I hope, create some sense of hope for people," says Bruce-Benion.

The building is designed to be more than just a classroom. It’s a gallery of human rights heroes like Anne Frank, Rosa Parks, and Martin Luther King Jr., interwoven with local artwork and quotes that echo the timeless struggle for equality.

The open setting itself, full of light and art, speaks to the Center’s mission: turning lessons of the past into a brighter future.

“What we try to do is think about how we can create different opportunities to meet people where they’re at in their own learning and in their own journeys,” says Bruce-Benion.

Named after former Idaho Governor Phil Batt, a career-long human rights advocate, the building serves as both a tribute to his legacy and a tool for education.

Christina Bruce-Benion says she witnessed the impacts of human rights violations firsthand while working in refugee resettlement. For her, this new space hits close to home.

“Years of hearing people say, ‘I never thought it could happen here. I never thought my neighbor could turn on me.’ All those things that seem far removed, because they may happen in other places, but I think we’re seeing things closer to home," says Bruce-Benion.

As part of the Wassmuth Center’s expanding presence, the Phil Batt Building provides Boise with a place where conversations about kindness and community can flourish, with programs like summer camps focusing on kindness.

It’s more than a place to learn — it’s a place to grow.

“The enduring themes are: how do we create communities where everybody can feel safe, where their dignity is honored, where they belong, and then we thrive together, instead of creating more conflict and division,” says Bruce-Benion.

