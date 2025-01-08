Wassmuth Center features interactive exhibit on Holocaust survivor stories

BOISE, Idaho — The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights is committed to preventing the spiral of injustice through education and remembrance. Senior reporter Roland Beres spoke with Christina Bruce-Bennion, the executive director of the center, about their engaging exhibit, "Dimensions in Testimony," which brings history to life using advanced technology.

This immersive experience features Eva, a Holocaust survivor that visitors can interact with directly. Bruce-Bennion explains, "Yep, we can ask her questions, and she just shares all kinds of information about her story and experience of that time."

To engage with the exhibit, visitors stand in a designated spot on the floor, where their questions can be heard by Eva through a microphone. "Yes, you stand in the circle, and then there's a microphone up above you that picks up your question. So if I ask her, 'Tell me about your family...'" Bruce-Bennion describes.

In her response, Eva recounts her family history: "There was my father and my mother, and my brother and me. And my father was, obviously, the family head and made all the decisions."

The exhibit is a critical reminder of the importance of preserving the stories of Holocaust survivors. Bruce-Bennion emphasizes this need, stating, "As more time passes and we lose survivors and liberators, this kind of technology is really important to keep their stories alive for a new generation."

The Wassmuth Center, located in downtown Boise next to the Anne Frank Memorial, encourages the public to come experience this unique exhibit.