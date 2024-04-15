Vintage treasures and community connections thrive at Boise Flea Market

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Flea Market is a bustling hub where vintage treasures meet community connections, drawing vendors and patrons alike to its new home on BSU's campus.



Boise Flea runs every second Sunday of each month through October, plus a few bonus dates.

Over 150 vendors are participating in this year's market.

Bailey Neuhaus has been a vendor at the Boise Flea Market for four years. The founder of "Like Neu Treasures" serves customers with vintage pieces ranging from wicker home decor items to old band tees.

"It’s definitely grown in the years I’ve been going to it… It’s gotten a lot more popular... It's busier and busier every year," she remarks.

Boise Flea founder Erinn Urquiaga started the flea market 11 years ago with only 10 vendors. "Last year we just blew up... And last year we kind of grew out of our location on State Street," she explains.

This year, in their new location outside Albertsons Stadium, the market has over 150 small businesses in the community serving customers. They offer everything from antique home decor to retro attire. "Vintage clothing has really taken on a life of its own, which is super exciting," says Urquiaga.

With the growing popularity of vintage clothing, there are many younger patrons seen at the market. Some customers love vintage pieces for their pre-owned appearance. "I got Levi jeans and I’m really short as you can see so it's really cool to find vintage that’s already worn," expresses one customer.

Whether you're a vendor or a patron, the Boise Flea Market is a place to connect. "I’ve really enjoyed getting to know people so now I have like my regulars that come back every year," says Neuhaus.

People keep returning to the Boise Flea Market to engage with their community and bond over a distinctive shopping experience. "We're super excited to be here and be here all this season," Neuhaus adds enthusiastically.