Utah Mammoth, Los Angeles Kings face off in sold-out Boise exhibition

BOISE, Idaho — The Utah Mammoth faced off against the Los Angeles Kings in front of a sold-out crowd at Idaho Central Arena, giving Treasure Valley fans a rare chance to see NHL action up close.

For many, the night was about witnessing the speed and talent of the league in person.

“It’s remarkable. Growing up in Chicago and watching the Avs in Denver, watching the Coyotes in Phoenix – it’s amazing. But being able to be here in Boise and to have this kind of experience in a small venue is just remarkable,” one fan said.

Others said it felt special seeing the NHL right at home.

“I’m a diehard St. Louis Blues fan, so seeing the NHL here is awesome. And in my hometown, Boise. The guys are bigger, they’re stronger – it’s pretty cool,” another fan said.

For some, the game was simply the perfect night out.

“I love it. The energy is great. It’s so much fun. I just love hockey, love Boise, love being in the community, having fun… 100 percent, I think we have so many people that love hockey, I feel like the stadium is sold out all the time so why not bring in an NHL team?” a group of fans said.

Whether rooting for the Mammoth, the Kings or just soaking up the moment, many agreed the exhibition shows the appetite for professional hockey in the Treasure Valley.

