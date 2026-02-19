U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin to deliver keynote speech at Frank & Bethine Church Gala

BOISE, Idaho — United States Senator Elissa Slotkin (D - Michigan) will deliver a keynote speech at this year's Frank & Bethine Church Gala on Mar. 7. She joins Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as the second keynote speaker at Idaho's marquee fundraising event for democrats.

Elissa Slotkin was elected to Congress in 2018 and was reelected twice, once in 2020 and again in 2022. She was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2024.

Before serving as an elected representative, Sen. Slotkin worked for the U.S. Government as a CIA analyst. She was deployed to Iraq three times, where she assisted the U.S. military.

Following her work at the CIA, Sen. Slotkin held various national security roles at the Pentagon and in the White House under President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama. She also served as the acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs at the Pentagon from 2015 to 2017.

Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea praised the addition of Sen. Slotkin as a keynote speaker at the Frank & Bethine Church Gala, saying, “Senator Slotkin is proof that Democrats can win the fights that matter. In Michigan, one of the toughest battlegrounds in the country, she won a razor-thin Senate race by talking plainly about rising costs, a shrinking middle class, and the need for steady leadership."

The Frank & Bethine Church Gala is currently in its 32nd year and is commonly referred to as the "Idaho Democratic Party’s signature fundraising event." The event is named in honor of former U.S. Senator Frank Church (D - Idaho), a World War II veteran and U.S. Senator who served three non-consecutive terms in the U.S. Senate between 1957 and 1975.

ALSO READ | Idaho Dems pen letter to Tax Commission requesting oversight of Parental Choice Tax Credits