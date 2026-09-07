House party fight leads to deadly Labor Day stabbing in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — One person is dead following an overnight stabbing at a Boise house party.

It happened at 1:30 a.m. on Labor Day morning along the 6000 block of N. Duncan Lane, near State Street.

When they arrived, police say they found people fleeing a large house party and an adult man suffering from a stab wound on the front porch. First responders performed life-saving measures, but the man died from his injuries.

Investigators say an altercation happened on the front porch and resulted in the stabbing.

The victim's name was not released pending next of kin notification.

Boise Police Violent Crimes Unit detectives are canvassing the surrounding area for witnesses and additional information. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 208-377-6790.

KIVI Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Boise.

Idaho News 6 has reporters on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.