Two local filmmakers plan to debut their first future film, Misophonia

BOISE, Idaho — Bella and Gracie Hall are two local filmmakers. Last year, Idaho News 6 highlighted them as they entered, and eventually won, the Coca-Cola refreshing films competition. Now they are working on their first feature film, Misophonia.

The film is about an hour and a half, and it is about the auditory condition known as Misophonia.

The team is still crowd-sourcing funding as they are wrapping up the post-production process. If this is something you'd like to help out with, visit theirfundraising page.

Less than a year after leading the team that won the Coca-Cola refreshing films competition, Bella and Gracie Hall are back.

"Cause I love her," Gracie said about her sister Bella, about why they love working with each other.

I interviewed them then, and I'm talking to them again now as they're finishing up their first feature film, Misophonia.

The title references the auditory condition in which sounds trigger physiological responses. It hits home for the sisters.

"It's a condition that I have," Bella told Idaho News 6, "Having Misophonia is at times very uncomfortable and it can be a little bit distracting."

Bella Hall is the director of this Sister duo… She also wrote the film. Her approach to the film was a comedy. I asked why.

"Laughter is the best medicine," Bella said.

In the sisters' words, the film takes a whimsical approach to Misophonia in hopes, that people can be introduced to misophonia with a light tone.

They tell me Putting the film together wasn't easy,

Along with the normal challenges of filming, the sisters had to secure an interim agreement with the SAG-AFTRA because they shot during this summer's strike.

The logistics, something running the Coca-Cola competition helped with.

"I feel like we've been able to take so much of what we learned in that Coca-Cola spot and apply it to what we're doing now," Gracie said.

The film has a Boise setting, an ode to the place the filmmakers grew up.

"I think that's one of the most special parts of it is getting to highlight our town and community that we love so much," Gracie said.

As the film is wrapping up, the two hope to debut it to a Boise audience soon, the sisters say they want people to resonate with the story and bring light to Misophonia.

"Just feeling like they've been on a journey where they really resonate and root for these characters that are so whimsical and magical," Gracie said.

" Maybe people will watch the movie and be like 'dude I totally have that' or people will say 'Bro you have that, you have misophonia, you have that," Bella responded.

