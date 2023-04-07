Group of Boise Filmmakers are finalists for Coca-Cola's 'Refreshing Films' contest

BOISE, Idaho — If you're going to the movies this summer, you might see a few Boise State students on the Big screen.

BSU Film Students and other Boise Film professionals are finalists in Coca-Cola's 'Refreshing Films' contest. The contest, which is in its 25th year, takes submissions from groups all across the country and they pick one film to debut in Coca-Cola-partnered theaters across the United States and Canada.

Out of hundreds of submissions from across the country, the team from Boise State was chosen as a finalist. They debuted their film, titled "Expand", at JUMP in downtown Boise.

The team, which had over 50 people, worked for months to create the finished product that you can watch on the program's YouTube channel. This marks the first time ever a team from Boise is a finalist. That is something writer and producer, Gracie Hall, says shows the talent in the area.

“We’re a force to be reckoned with," Gracie told Idaho News 6 at their event on Thursday. "Having a brand like Coca-Cola believe in us, and our crew and the story that we wanted to tell with this spot is something that we’re so grateful to have had the opportunity to experience.”

Gracie and her sister, Bella, who directed the film, spearheaded the project. They say they've always worked together and were excited to get a chance to do so again with a brand like Coca-Cola.

“I mean, we’ve been making short films with each other and book trailers since we were in elementary and junior high," Bella said. "To be able to continue that relationship and now to be working on a Coca-Cola project is so fun."

A board from Coca-Cola will decide which of the five films will air in movie theaters across the country, and you can vote for your favorite film on the contest's website. Voting closes on April 30th, though you can place a vote once a day.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE!