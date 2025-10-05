Tunnel to Towers holds inaugural Boise 5K to honor veterans and first responders

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is a non-profit that honors and helps first responders and veterans. The foundation hosted its first-ever event in Boise on Sunday.

The run raises money for Tunnel to Towers to pay off mortgages for families of fallen first responders, and more recently, this non-profit started building homes for veterans with serious injuries. So far, Tunnel to Towers has helped with 1,500 homes across the country for heroes.

"I initially got connected with Tunnel to Towers when my son was serving in the Air Force," said Mandie Farnworth, who is responsible for bringing this event to Boise. "I just decided what can I do to give back, and Tunnel to Towers is an organization I love because 93 cents on every dollar goes to the cause."

The run also has a significant meaning as it pays tribute to Steven Siller, who was a New York firefighter. On 9/11, Siller headed towards the towers, but got caught in traffic. Siller ran from the Brooklyn tunnel to ground zero with 65 pounds of gear, and he died helping others.

"Yeah, it is an amazing story," said Farnworth. "Siller ran about the distance of a 5K, and that's why we run a 5K to honor his heroics."

Every runner gets to pick out a picture of one of the 343 firefighters who gave their lives on September 11, 2001.

"I got Kevin Pryor that I was running with," said Brittany Bean, who had her family there to meet her at the finish line. "That was the best part of the race."

The 5K run took runners along the Boise Greenbelt, and that was a special thing for Paul and Pam Schweitzer. They aimed to run a charity run in all 50 states, and Idaho was their last state needed to accomplish this feat.

It was their second run with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

"They have a beautiful course and I would encourage everybody to get out next year and support the cause," said Paul. "We are big supporters of everything military and first responders."

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation plans on this being the first version of an annual event. They didn't have very many runners, but organizers believe that as they get the word out, that will change in the future.

"I feel like Boise is such a place where first responders and veterans are honored and treated really well," said Farnworth. "So we thought, how is this not in Boise?"