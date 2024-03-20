Treefort is here. Where you can catch free shows, and shows in motion

DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — The 12th annual Treefort Music Fest kicks off on Wednesday.

Music, art, comedy, films and more will flood Downtown Boise for the next five days.

Coming back for the second time this year is the Treeline, a partnership between Valley Regional Transit (VRT) and Treefort Music Fest.

In addition, those who hold a festival wristband can ride any VRT line for free throughout the duration of the festival.

But that's not all. There will also be bands on the bus, providing entertainment from Wednesday through Saturday.

Tickets are still available online if you'd like to attend the festival.

But a number of venues are also free to attend, and don't require a festival pass:

