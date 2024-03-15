Treefort Music Fest installs temporary flooring ahead of event

BOISE, Idaho — Due to last year's weather conditions, this year's set-up will look a little different. Treefort Music Fest is installing temporary flooring in high-usage areas in Julia Davis Park.



Treefort Music Festival is less than a week away. If you attended last year you might've had a damper on your experience due to the forecast. It made the ground wet, and extremely muddy and you might've messed up your festival shoes, but this year, there's a change.

Consider it a lesson learned.

"We’ve taken precautions we’ve worked with the park and the city to elevate the experience from last year,” said Megan Stoll, Marketing Coordinator for Treefort Music Festival.

After the Treefort main stage at Julia Davis Park turned into a bit of a muddy mess at last year's festival, Parks and Rec leaders say they won't let it happen again.

"Treefort expected it, we expected it and understood that when you have tens of thousands of people over a week-long period event using the park, there is going to be some residual damage that is a result of that,” said Doug Holloway, director of Boise Parks and Recreation.

So this year, things are changing.

Holloway said, "One of the things we’re doing differently this year is we’re actually Treefort is installing a floor in the main stage area.”

Instead of the grassy grounds festival goers will see a temporary floor, around Ale fort, the main stage, and high-usage areas.

“It’s a hard plastic flooring that also has some notches in it so it's breathable,” says Holloway.

Our Idaho News 6 meteorologist Scott Dorval says we’ll have some above normal temperatures during the week, but a rain shower isn’t out of the question, and while things are trending a bit drier this year it's better safe than sorry.

"We certainly don't anticipate that there will be as much damage this year because of the weather situation," Holloway said.

But whatever work needs to be done after the fact – Treefort will cover the cost.

“That isn't something that the department or taxpayers pay for it, it comes out of the event itself, so the organizers are prepared for that,” said Holloway.

Parking will be limited at Julia Davis Park during the event. If you want to drive to the event Parks and Rec officials suggest parking at Ann Morrison and walking the Greenbelt to Julia Davis. Treefort officials also suggest parking at BSU at the Brady Parking Garage, where parking will be $5.

