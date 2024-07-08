TOO HOT: Zoo Boise takes steps to keep animals safe during heatwave

BOISE, Idaho — With a heatwave moving through the Treasure Valley, Zoo Boise is taking steps to help guests and animal residents stay cool, including closing public encounters early.

All of the public encounters, including the Butterflies in Bloom and Zoo Farm, will be closing at 1 pm daily for the week. The Giraffe Encounter will also be canceled through Friday, July 12.

The rest of Zoo Boise will be open and operating during normal hours during the week. New cooling stations and misting tents have been installed across the zoo to keep visitors and animals cool.

More information about hours and exhibits at Zoo Boise is available here.