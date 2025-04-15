Tax deadline approaches: What you need to know

BOISE, Idaho — Taxes are due on Tuesday, as the official deadline of April 15 has arrived.

Renee Eyman with the Idaho State Tax Commission reminds taxpayers that the most common mistakes are often simple, such as entering the wrong Social Security number or forgetting to include W-2s.

For those in need of assistance, Eyman recommends visiting tax.idaho.gov to access free filing programs like Direct File and Free File.

If you’re expecting a refund, Eyman shared, “If you e-file your return and use direct deposit, you can expect to get your refund in about 7 to 8 weeks.”

In Boise, you don’t even have to get out of your car. Employees will be in front of the tax commission building on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to collect tax returns, distribute tax forms, and provide extension information if needed.

“We try to make it easier, especially for the last-minute tax filers,” Eyman said.

“File your return, even if you can't pay, because you want to make sure you get the return filed. Then pay as much as you can. We do have payment plan options,” Eyman said.

While many young people may feel overwhelmed by tax season, others say it's more manageable than it seems.

“They're definitely not as scary. Once you learn a little bit about it, they're pretty easy to file, and they make sense,” said Tom, a Boise resident. “I like to get them done early because if you use something like H&R Block or TurboTax, you get a discount for it.”

John, another resident, echoed the sentiment of filing early. “Get them done as soon as possible, get it out of the way. As you get older, they can become more and more complicated, but starting out, get them done and make sure you do them and get it over with.”