Taste of Downtown Boise returns Friday with new digital passport

BOISE, Idaho — The Taste of Downtown returns to Boise on Friday, Oct. 16, for 10 days of exploring the local food scene.

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Taste of Downtown returns to Boise Friday

The event, hosted by the Downtown Boise Association, features restaurants, bars and cafes offering special menus and experiences through Oct. 25. Some have dishes or drinks available for $14 or less.

Whether visitors are returning to longtime favorites or discovering somewhere new, the event is designed to showcase what downtown Boise's food scene has to offer.

This year, there is also a new digital passport through Eventzee. Attendees can scan QR codes at participating locations to earn badges and challenge friends as they explore.

Visitors can also nominate their favorite eligible Idaho nonprofit for a chance to receive one of two $500 grants from the Idaho Community Foundation. Nominations are free, and winners can use the money where they need it most.

Learn more about the participating restaurants and how to nominate a nonprofit here.

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