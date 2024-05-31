Watch Now
Take on this Boise Parks challenge and win a free prize

Posted at 12:00 PM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 14:00:50-04

BOISE, Idaho — With a warm weekend ahead, there's no better time to check some locations off the Boise Park playground checklist and pick up a free prize along the way.

After finishing a park checklist, available to download here, Boise Parks and Recreation is offering you a free water bottle as a prize for your efforts. You can exchange your checklist for a bottle at the administration office located at 1104 W. Royal Boulevard in Ann Morrison Park.

The park checklist includes a full list of the parks spread throughout the city, each with a graphic featuring a recognizable piece of playground equipment you'll likely see on your visit.

