Boise's park checklist makes for a fun summer challenge

BOISE, Idaho — School is out, the weather is warmer, and to some that might signify the beginning of Summer.

The City of Boise has a fun and creative way to make sure you get outside and enjoy the sun.

“We know families love to explore our playgrounds, and with the addition of accessible playgrounds in our system in the last few years, we thought what better way to have people explore these different locations than to make it sort of a challenge,” says Bonnie Shelton, Community Manager and Marketing Superintendent.

56 parks are on the checklist. The designs shown on the list show whether the park is constructed on wood chips, rubber, or grass and if it's accessible to all children.

Boise Parks and Rec, City of Boise

“For her [my daughter], I like the rubbery ones. The ones that are rubber wood chips are good because when she falls it's not as harsh," said mother Mary Wiggins. "These get stuck in her shoes sometimes so this is really cool.”

While some visit parks nearly every morning, whether walking or biking, having the checklist allows families to discover more parks outside of their neighborhood.

“Our dad was like, we're going to go to this park, alright boys this park just opened up let’s head towards it, and we're just scouting out the parks,” says Hunter Jones.

With dozens of parks to check out, each one has a unique touch.

If you're able to visit all 56 this summer, Boise Parks and Recreation is planning on creating a prize for those who complete the entire list.

“We really just like the idea of people having something that looks cool, and honestly, that they're proud display on a fridge, on a bulletin board for their families, or posted on the wall in their kid's room,” says Shelton.

You can find these playground checklists at several city facilities, like Boise Parks and Rec admin, Fort Boise Community Center, City Hall and some city libraries.

