Supporters rally for emergency abortions ahead of Supreme Court hearing

BOISE, Idaho — Ahead of this week's Supreme Court hearing, supporters of Planned Parenthood gathered to rally in the support of emergency abortion care.



Idaho v. United States will consider whether the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, an act that grants the right of emergency care to those in need of attention, overrides Idaho law prohibiting abortions in certain emergency situations.

will consider whether the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, an act that grants the right of emergency care to those in need of attention, overrides Idaho law prohibiting abortions in certain emergency situations. The event also included an interactive exhibit, that told the stories of times emergency abortions offered lifesaving care.

Meanwhile, opposing groups like Idaho Chooses Life advocate for protection of preborn children on their website.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

"Abortion is healthcare!"

People gathered at the Idaho State Capitol on Sunday to rally in support of abortion rights.

The event, planned ahead of this week’s Supreme Court hearing to consider whether the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, an act that grants the right of emergency care to those in need of attention, overrides Idaho law prohibiting abortions in certain emergency situations.

Mistie Dellicarpini-Tolman with Planned Parenthood emphasized a pivotal point for abortion rights: "This is a crucial moment in the movement. Should the Supreme Court side with Idaho, then people will not be able to access lifesaving abortion care," says Dellicarpini-Tolman.

Also at the rally was an interactive experience featuring stories where emergency abortions provided lifesaving care.

OBGYN Dr. Keemi Ereme shared one of her stories: "A patient who came in about 14 weeks pregnant was hemorrhaging. She technically still had a heartbeat, but she was losing a lot of blood, and if we had not provided an abortion, she would have died," says Dr. Ereme.

Meanwhile, groups like Idaho Chooses Life say Idaho has a "duty to protect preborn children from the scourge of abortion," as stated on their website.

